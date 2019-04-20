This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player of the Year nominations

Raheem Sterling and Virgil van Dijk are the front runners for the gong.

By AFP Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 3:13 PM
Virgil van Dijk (left) and Raheem Sterling.
Image: Martin Rickett
Virgil van Dijk (left) and Raheem Sterling.
LIVERPOOL AND MANCHESTER City have dominated the shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award, with Virgil Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling the leading contenders for the prize.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk joins team-mate Sadio Mane on the list, while City forward Sterling is included alongside team-mates Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard completes the nominees for the 2018-19 campaign, with the winner announced on April 28 at the PFA’s awards ceremony in London.

Van Dijk, signed from Southampton in January 2018, has been an ever-present rock at the heart of the Premier League’s tightest defence this campaign.

Virgil van Dijk has been Liverpool's most stand out player this year.

He has helped Liverpool keep 18 clean sheets and concede only 20 times, while chipping in with three goals.

Senegal international Mane, included ahead of last year’s winner Mohamed Salah, has also enjoyed a stellar season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, hitting 18 league goals as the Anfield club attempt to end a 29-year wait to be champions.

Sterling, the bookmakers’ second favourite for the award behind 27-year-old Van Dijk, has been key for Pep Guardiola’s side with 17 goals and nine assists going into the weekend.

Sterling and Silva, both 24, are also on the shortlist for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

They are joined in that category by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Bournemouth winger David Brooks and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

