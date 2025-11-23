Derry City's Michael Duffy scoops PFAI men's Player of the Year award

DERRY CITY’S MICHAEL Duffy was crowned the men’s PFAI Player of The Year at the PFAI awards in Dublin this weekend.

Duffy, who also won the award in 2018 when he was with Dundalk, picked up the accolade again after scoring 12 goals for Derry on their way to finishing second in the Premier Division.

It’s official, the PFA Ireland Men’s Player of the Year 2025 is Michael Duffy!



A massive well done to Michael on this achievement his afternoon and for his success on the pitch this season 👑⚽#PFAIawards25 #LOI pic.twitter.com/nC7uz6igwo — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 22, 2025

The women’s Player of the Year award went to Athlone Town’s Kelly Brady who has enjoyed a dream debut season. Her 26 goals helped her side retain their Women’s Premier Division title as well as secure the FAI Cup to complete a first ever domestic double for the club.

Darragh spoke with Kelly Brady, the PFA Ireland Women's Player of the Year 2025 about her fantastic season.

#PFAIawards25 #LOI pic.twitter.com/Z6xZbCrDcP — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 22, 2025

Owen Elding of Sligo Rovers was named the men’s young player of the year with Treaty United’s Madison McGuane getting the equivalent women’s young player award.

Madison McGuane spoke with Darragh after she was awarded the PFA Ireland Women's Young Player of the Year. #PFAIawards25 #LOI pic.twitter.com/OVoMSpyOyD — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 22, 2025

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley was named the men’s Premier Division manager of the year after achieving league and FAI Cup success, along with reaching European group stage football this campaign.

Club captain Roberto Lopes collected the PFA Ireland’s Men's Premier Division Manager of the Year award on behalf of Stephen Bradley, and spoke with Darragh Maloney about his team's double winning season with Shamrock Rovers and what 2026 could bring.#PFAIawards25 #LOI pic.twitter.com/PCEoApReKn — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 22, 2025

Alban Hysa was selected for the women’s Premier Division manager of the year award following his season with Bohemians.

We are delighted to announce the PFA Ireland Men’s Irish Overseas Player of the Year 2025, Caoimhín Kelleher! 🏆⚽



Congratulations Caoimhín!#PFAIawards25 #LOI pic.twitter.com/cA6ssluXjr — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 22, 2025

After a dream week with the Republic of Ireland, goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher was named the men’s Irish overseas player of the year, while Denise O’Sullivan got the nod for the international women’s player of the year.