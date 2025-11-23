The women’s Player of the Year award went to Athlone Town’s Kelly Brady who has enjoyed a dream debut season. Her 26 goals helped her side retain their Women’s Premier Division title as well as secure the FAI Cup to complete a first ever domestic double for the club.
Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley was named the men’s Premier Division manager of the year after achieving league and FAI Cup success, along with reaching European group stage football this campaign.
Club captain Roberto Lopes collected the PFA Ireland’s Men's Premier Division Manager of the Year award on behalf of Stephen Bradley, and spoke with Darragh Maloney about his team's double winning season with Shamrock Rovers and what 2026 could bring.#PFAIawards25#LOIpic.twitter.com/PCEoApReKn
After a dream week with the Republic of Ireland, goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher was named the men’s Irish overseas player of the year, while Denise O’Sullivan got the nod for the international women’s player of the year.
We are thrilled to announce the PFA Ireland International Women’s Player of the Year 2025, Denise O'Sullivan! ⚽🏆
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Derry City's Michael Duffy scoops PFAI men's Player of the Year award
DERRY CITY’S MICHAEL Duffy was crowned the men’s PFAI Player of The Year at the PFAI awards in Dublin this weekend.
Duffy, who also won the award in 2018 when he was with Dundalk, picked up the accolade again after scoring 12 goals for Derry on their way to finishing second in the Premier Division.
The women’s Player of the Year award went to Athlone Town’s Kelly Brady who has enjoyed a dream debut season. Her 26 goals helped her side retain their Women’s Premier Division title as well as secure the FAI Cup to complete a first ever domestic double for the club.
Owen Elding of Sligo Rovers was named the men’s young player of the year with Treaty United’s Madison McGuane getting the equivalent women’s young player award.
Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley was named the men’s Premier Division manager of the year after achieving league and FAI Cup success, along with reaching European group stage football this campaign.
Alban Hysa was selected for the women’s Premier Division manager of the year award following his season with Bohemians.
After a dream week with the Republic of Ireland, goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher was named the men’s Irish overseas player of the year, while Denise O’Sullivan got the nod for the international women’s player of the year.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Kelly Brady Michael Duffy PFAI Awards Soccer Top Picks