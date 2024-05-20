Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship as Shane Lowry's challenge fades

XANDER SCHAUFFELE STAVED off several challenges to win a dramatic PGA Championship at Valhalla, nervelessly holing a six-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish at 21-under par and one-shot clear of Bryson DeChambeau.

It was a stunning way for Schauffele to win his first major title: he shot a joint-record low Major score with an opening-day 62 and then led wire-to-wire to win his first major title with the lowest four-day score ever recorded at any of the golf’s four majors.

Shane Lowry, by contrast, endured a disappointing final day. Having started the day two shots behind Schauffele, he signed for a one-under round of 70, ultimately seven shots back in a tie for fifth.

DeChambeau brought the greatest challenge to Schauffele, birdieing the last to the crowd’s delirium to card a bogey-free 64 and leave the 18th green in a tie for the lead.

He then headed to the driving range, glancing between shots at the giant screen to his left to see if Schauffele would find the closing birdie he needed to win the title outright and deny DeChambeau a play-off.

He had some instant hope as Schauffele saw his drive leak to the left and roll to the fringe of the bunker, which gave him a horrible stance from which to try and make position. Schauffele, however, whipped a terrific iron shot just shy of the front of the green, which he then delicately chipped to six feet, leaving him a six-foot birdie putt for the tournament. Schauffele steadied himself and the rolled the putt to the cup, around which it curled before dropping.

Schauffele raised his arms in triumph and DeChambeau slunk away from the practice range, congratulating Schauffele on his way back to the clubhouse.

Viktor Hovland also vaulted himself into contention across the final day, but he missed his birdie putt on 18 shortly after DeChambeau made his. He then clumsily missed his par putt to make birdie and sign for a 66 that marked an abrupt return to form.

Collin Morikawa, playing alongside Schauffele in the final group, struggled all day, making his first birdie of the day on the final hole to card an even-par 71 that saw him slide to a tie for fifth with Lowry and Justin Rose.

Lowry’s hopes of a second major title faded away over the course of the afternoon, as he could not replicate the stunning success on the greens he enjoyed yesterday.

Having missed a birdie chance on the first hole, Lowry birdied holes three and four, but things frayed as he approached the turn: scrambling a par at the par-five seventh before three-putting for bogey on eight. Lowry didn’t make another birdie until 14, but then handed it back with a bogey on 16. Lowry finished by making par on the par-five 18th – playing as the easiest hole of the day.

“I got off to an unbelievable start, I didn’t miss a shot for the first eight holes and then I played the middle part badly and that was my tournament done and dusted”, Lowry told Sky Sports after his round. “A tough day, I am very disappointed. I come here to win these tournaments and not finish in the top 10, but still, a decent week.

“I would have dearly loved to get another major trophy in my hand. I wanted it so much, for me but also for my wife and my kids, my friends, and everyone at home in Ireland. I wanted it so much, maybe I wanted it too much today.”

Rory McIlroy’s wait for a fifth major title goes on, his hopes of repeating his 2014 PGA Championship triumph at Valhalla effectively ended with a listless even-par 71 on Friday. McIlroy rallied in his final round, posting a four-under 67 that would have been better had he not found the water on 13 and 15. He ultimately finished in a tie for 12th, nine shots off Schauffele.

“I’ve obviously played decent over the weekend”, said McIlroy. “As I said, that sort of six-hole stretch on the back nine yesterday, not being able to hole any putts, I’ll probably rue that. Then the 71 on Friday, as well, was obviously not what I was looking for. Obviously put myself too far back. Overall playing solid, game is in good shape, and I’ve got a week off and then another busy stretch coming up.”

Scottie Scheffler recovered from yesterday’s 73 by posting his best round of the week, a 65 which took him into a tie for eighth.