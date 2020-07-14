This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Remainder of PGA Tour to take place without spectators amid coronavirus surge in States

Fans had initially been set to be allowed at this week’s Memorial Tournament in Ohio but that plan was scrapped after a sharp escalation in cases.

By AFP Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 1:39 PM
Tiger Woods reading the green during Round 1 of the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational back in February.
Image: Javier Rojas
Image: Javier Rojas

THE REMAINDER OF the 2019-2020 PGA Tour will take place without spectators as the United States battles a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, tournament officials have confirmed.

In a coordinated announcement, the remaining tournaments on the schedule said they will not host fans due to concerns over Covid-19.

All five tournaments held since the PGA Tour returned from its coronavirus shutdown in June have taken place without spectators.

Fans had initially been set to be allowed at this week’s Memorial Tournament in Ohio but that plan was scrapped after a sharp escalation in coronavirus cases.

Monday’s announcement means there will be no spectators at the climax of the season, which concludes with the FedEx Cup Playoff series’ Tour Championship, due to be held from 4-7 September in Atlanta.

“These decisions are never easy,” Tour Championship executive director Allison Fillmore said in a statement, describing the move as the “best decision for all involved.”

The two other legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the 20-23 August Northern Trust at TPC Boston, and the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, Illinois, will also be affected.

Fans will also not be in attendance at next week’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota and the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis from 30 July to 2 August.

The PGA of America had already announced that no spectators will be allowed at the PGA Championship at Harding Park, San Francisco from 6-9 August.

© – AFP 2020 

