Bradley the leader at BMW Championship, McIlroy in tie for ninth

KEEGAN BRADLEY HOLDS a one-shot lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship in Colorado, the second event of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Bradley’s two-under round of 70 today, which featured four birdies in his last five holes, saw him improve his position to take the lead after the third round at Castle Pines Golf Club.

He is one shot clear of Adam Scott, the overnight leader who had a 74 today, while Swedish pair Ludvig Aberg and Alex Noren are both on 10-under.

Further back, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark are both on seven-under in a tie fifth place.

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for ninth after his round of two-under par 70, to stand on five-under overall. McIlroy’s mixed round featured six birdies and four bogeys. Dropped shots on the 13th and 14th brought him back to level par for the round, but he finished impressively with birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

Keegan Bradley (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Shane Lowry is in a tie for 18th after third round of two-under 70, that leaves him on four-under overall. After two birdies and two bogeys in his first 11 holes, Lowry’s form improved on the back nine as he picked up further shots on the 13th and 17th holes.

The Offaly native is currently projected to finish the week 13th on the FedEx Cup standings.

Advertisement

***

Two-time former winner Jiyai Shin leads the women’s British Open after a five-under-par third round on Saturday took the South Korean to seven-under for the tournament.

Shin holds a one-shot advantage over defending champion Lilia Vu heading into Sunday’s finale with world number one Nelly Korda two back after a difficult day battling the wind and rain in St. Andrews.

Leona Maguire is seven shots off the lead in a tie for 19th. She carded a one-under par 71 today to be level par for the tournament.

Jiyai Shin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Champion in 2008 and 2012, Shin said she had put all her experience to good use to handle the tricky conditions and put herself in pole position for a third major.

“This is my third time at St Andrews. That’s how much I’ve played it, for so long,” said Shin.

“I have a lot of experience with links courses — not with this tough wind, but pretty much I have a lot of good experience.

“That’s why it took all my skill today. The wind was nice to me today, and I made two bogeys today but I think everyone can make one or two bogeys.”

Korda was the overnight leader and was one-under for the day through 11 holes.

But her bid for a second major this year unravelled when she dropped five shots in six holes on the back nine, before picking up a much-needed birdie at the last.

“Obviously with the double on 16 and bogey on 17, you want to finish on a good note,” said Korda.

“I think it’s going to be a tough day. I think the winds are going to be high. There could be rain, as well.

“I’m going to keep a positive attitude. Take it one shot at a time. I played really well the first two days, so I’m going to take that momentum into tomorrow.”

Vu also recovered from a wobble with a double bogey at the 13th to bounce back with three birdies in the last five holes to move into second.

“The wheels were falling off in the middle of it. I was getting anxious but my caddie was able to give me words of encouragement that I’m playing well,” said Vu.

Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko is also in the mix at four-under, alongside South Korea’s Jenny Shin.

– © AFP 2024