Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
McIlroy pips Koepka to win PGA Tour Player of the Year award

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 6:02 PM

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,159 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4805231
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA Tour Championship.
Image: John Adams
Image: John Adams
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA Tour Championship.
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA Tour Championship.
Image: John Adams

FEDEX CUP CHAMPION Rory McIlroy has beaten American star Brooks Koepka to win the PGA Tour Player of the Year for 2019.

The winner was voted upon by PGA Tour members who played at least 15 official FedEx Cup events during the 2018-19 season.

It’s the third time McIlroy has won the Jack Nicklaus Award, having previously bagged the trophy in 2012 and 2014.

The Hollywood native won three tour events this year, his success at the Tour Championship steering him to a second FedEx Cup title in four years as well as a record-breaking first prize of $15million.

McIlroy posted 14 top-10 finishes throughout his 19-event season, missing just two cuts.

He was first in strokes gained off the tee, from tee to green, and overall, and also posted the best strokes gained total per round in a single season since the statistic began being recorded in 2004 — the latter stat posted to Twitter by golf analyst Justin Ray upon this evening’s announcement by the PGA.

EEMofeGWkAYN0DE

Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele were also named as finalists for the award, but McIlroy and Koepa had been considered the frontrunners for good reason.

The latter also notched three wins in 2019 — including the PGA Championship, his fourth major – as well as three runner-up finishes, nine top-10s and 20 made cuts from 21 events.

Koepka also finished tied for second at the Masters, second outright at the U.S. Open and tied for fourth at the British Open.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

