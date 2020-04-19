This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PGA Tour plan to use 1 million Coronavirus test kits to restart season

PGA Tour plans to send test kits to the homes of players, caddies and officials.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 8:41 PM
31 minutes ago 664 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5078520
Rory McIlroy looks set to return to action in June.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Rory McIlroy looks set to return to action in June.
Rory McIlroy looks set to return to action in June.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

US GOLF’S PGA tour is set to send one million Covid-19 test kits to the homes of officials, golfers and caddies to ensure their season restarts.

According to a report in The Guardian, the tour is set to recommence on 11 June with 14 tournaments planned between then and the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for sport to return and is prepared to sign legislation which would allow up to 60 caddies and players who are currently outside the US to come into the country on a special visa.

Trump’s support has resulted in the acceleration of plans to restart the season, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. This tournament, and at least  three more events, will be closed to spectators. However, there will be a need for 800 officials to be at each venue.

These individuals will be sent test kits to their homes. Furthermore, each day at the course, there will be further tests conducted. If any player or official tests positive, they will be asked to quarantine for two weeks. Training facilities will be limited on course and the locker rooms will be closed.

It is still planned for the Ryder Cup to go ahead – even if fans are not allowed to travel.

“We need to have widespread, large-scale testing across our country, where we are going to be able to test players, caddies and other constituents before we return,” Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner, told The Guardian. “But we need to do so in a way that’s not going to take away from the critical need [the country is] going to be facing.”

The European tour is not expected to restart until August – the same week that the first major of the season is due to take place. A new schedule of European tour events is due to be published this week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie