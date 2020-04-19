PGA Tour plan to use 1 million Coronavirus test kits to restart season

US GOLF’S PGA tour is set to send one million Covid-19 test kits to the homes of officials, golfers and caddies to ensure their season restarts.

According to a report in The Guardian, the tour is set to recommence on 11 June with 14 tournaments planned between then and the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for sport to return and is prepared to sign legislation which would allow up to 60 caddies and players who are currently outside the US to come into the country on a special visa.

Trump’s support has resulted in the acceleration of plans to restart the season, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. This tournament, and at least three more events, will be closed to spectators. However, there will be a need for 800 officials to be at each venue.

These individuals will be sent test kits to their homes. Furthermore, each day at the course, there will be further tests conducted. If any player or official tests positive, they will be asked to quarantine for two weeks. Training facilities will be limited on course and the locker rooms will be closed.

It is still planned for the Ryder Cup to go ahead – even if fans are not allowed to travel.

“We need to have widespread, large-scale testing across our country, where we are going to be able to test players, caddies and other constituents before we return,” Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner, told The Guardian. “But we need to do so in a way that’s not going to take away from the critical need [the country is] going to be facing.”

The European tour is not expected to restart until August – the same week that the first major of the season is due to take place. A new schedule of European tour events is due to be published this week.