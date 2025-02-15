Advertisement
Pic d’Orhy and Harry Cobden (file photo) triumph again. Alamy Stock Photo
Pic d’Orhy rules supreme once again in Ascot Chase

An emphatic second win in Grade One feature for Paul Nicholls-trained 10-year-old.
4.24pm, 15 Feb 2025

PIC D’ORHY PUT in a superb front-running display to make it back-to-back victories in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

The race got off to a flashy start, with Pic d’Orhy, Corbetts Cross and L’Homme Presse racing into the first fence and jumping it three abreast.

However, first Corbetts Cross put in a couple of slower leaps to fall back and then L’Homme Presse’s jumping fell apart, leading to Charlie Deutsch pulling him up.

Harry Cobden and the Paul Nicholls-trained Pic d’Orhy (9-5) encountered no such problems out in front and Mark Walsh was hard at work to keep Corbetts Cross in touch turning for home.

Two more fine jumps down the straight helped the 10-year-old leader to first maintain his advantage and then stretch further clear to prevail by an emphatic 10 lengths.

