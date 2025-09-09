Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Armenia

Caoimhín Kelleher: There was some debate over whether Kelleher deserved Ireland’s man-of-the-match award on Saturday, but it was hard to argue with tonight. The Brentford man made some good saves to give the Boys in Green some hope of turning the match around, and he couldn’t be faulted for the two goals conceded. 7

Nathan Collins: Another bad night for Collins after a disappointing showing on Saturday. He gave away the penalty for the first goal and struggled to deal with the hosts’ pace in attack at times. 5

Dara O’Shea: Like most of the Irish players, he made too many mistakes and was unusually sloppy in possession at times, with a stray pass almost leading to an Eduard Spertsyan goal on one occasion. 5

Jake O’Brien: Was badly caught out by a ball in behind for the second goal and didn’t offer enough of a threat in attack. 5

Ryan Manning: Rightly hailed for his performance against Hungary, Manning didn’t have the same influence on this occasion, with his passing and deliveries too often wayward and ineffectual. 5

Josh Cullen: The Burnley star struggled in an Irish midfield that was increasingly overrun by their opponents as the game progressed. 5

Jason Knight: The 24-year-old offered his usual energy, but he was one of many Irish players guilty of giving the ball away cheaply and not having the quality to break the Armenians down. 5

Jack Taylor: Had one good chance in the first half, saved by the legs of Ognjen Čančarević, but was ill-disciplined at times and didn’t offer enough in midfield. 5

Finn Azaz: Southampton’s recent €14 million signing was expected to be Ireland’s main creative force, but had a quiet game aside from one or two decent moments. Still finding his feet at international level. 5

Chiedozie Ogbene: Hasn’t looked at his best in this international window, and you get the sense he is still looking to rediscover his form, having only just come back from a long-term injury. 5

Evan Ferguson: Ireland’s best outfield player. Ferguson took his goal well and was one of the few players for the visitors who looked a genuine threat in attack. 6

Subs: Adam Idah laid on the assist for Ferguson’s goal, but none of the other changes had a dramatic effect. In fact, the substitutions arguably weakened the visitors, particularly in midfield, while Armenia grew stronger as the match progressed. 5