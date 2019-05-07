This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Player ratings: How did Liverpool and Barcelona fare tonight?

The Reds completed a miraculous comeback.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 7 May 2019, 10:43 PM
14 minutes ago 2,176 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4623488

Alisson

8Our Rating

Made a couple of excellent saves to deny Barcelona, particularly in the first half, when the visitors were dominant for a spell.

6

Joel Matip

8Our Rating

Made some timely interceptions and handled Messi, Suarez and Coutinho very well for the most part.

6

Trent Alexander Arnold

9Our Rating

Brilliant going forward as ever, showcasing some really intelligent decision-making, particularly with his corner for the winning goal. Now indisputably one of the world's best full-backs.

6

Virgil van Dijk

9Our Rating

Was a typically commanding presence at the back, showing good composure at all times and restricting one of the Europe's most potent attacking forces.

6

Andy Robertson

7Our Rating

Broke forward with menace and threatened with two powerful shots, before unfortunately having to come off injured at half-time after picking up a knock.

6

Fabinho

9Our Rating

Was key in helping Liverpool win the midfield battle and kept his discipline well after picking up an early booking.

6

James Milner

7Our Rating

Gave the ball away cheaply on occasion, but showed plenty of endeavour and energy to help Liverpool get over the line.

6

Jordan Henderson

9Our Rating

Ran his heart out and out-worked technically superior opposition, and did particularly well for the first goal when he broke forward and shot to enable Origi to finish for the all-important first goal.

6

Xherdan Shaqiri

7Our Rating

His delivery was mixed at times though delivered a brilliant cross for Wijnaldum's second goal before being subbed late on.

6

Divock Origi

9Our Rating

Took his two goals brilliantly and held the ball up well, deputising superbly for Liverpool's first-choice attackers. 

6

Sadio Mane

8Our Rating

Didn't score but regularly terrorised Barcelona's defence with his lightning pace and intelligent movement.

6

 

Georginio Wijnaldum

9Our Rating

Two goals in 45 minutes - you couldn't ask more in terms of impact from a substitute, and particularly one who is not known as a prolific goalscorer.

6

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

5Our Rating

Four goals conceded and could have done better for the second one in particular.

6

Gerard Pique

4Our Rating

Has been a world-class defender but the 32-year-old looked past his best tonight, struggling to cope with Liverpool's effervescent attack. For the third goal in particular, where he let Wijnaldum get away from him, he will feel he should have done better.

6

Clement Lenglet

4Our Rating

Has been heavily hyped, with Barcelona paying €35 million for him last summer, but the 23-year-old centre-back failed to stand up to the big occasion tonight.

6

Jordi Alba

5Our Rating

Was at fault for the first goal when his header was intercepted and didn't improve much thereafter. Had a golden chance to score in the first half when played through by Messi, but couldn't beat Alisson.

6

Sergi Roberto

4Our Rating

Was nervy and error-prone at the back and didn't do enough going forward either.

6

Sergio Busquets

4Our Rating

Was so composed in the first leg, but looked a different player for much of tonight, as he lost control of the game during its key moments.

6

Arturo Vidal

6Our Rating

Had one glorious first-half pass that nearly created a goal, but gave the ball away a couple of times as well and struggled to combat Liverpool during the moments in which they were rampant.

6

 

Ivan Rakitic

5Our Rating

Didn't impose himself on the game and was replaced by Malcolm with 10 minutes remaining.

6

Philippe Coutinho

4Our Rating

Has struggled to live up expectations since joining Barcelona for an initial £105 million, and that indifferent form continued tonight, as Coutinho failed to really influence the game before being replaced by Nélson Semedo just before the hour mark. 

6

Lionel Messi

7Our Rating

Comfortably Barcelona's best player, though that's not saying much. Messi played some intelligent passes that nearly resulted in goals, while he went close himself on a couple of occasions.

6

Luis Suarez

5Our Rating

Lacked sharpness and wasn't clinical enough with the few chances he got. Was also lucky not to be seriously punished for an off-the-ball challenge that resulted in Andy Robinson ultimately having to depart the action.

6

 

Other substitutes not on long enough to rate

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie