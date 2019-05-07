Player ratings: How did Liverpool and Barcelona fare tonight?

Alisson 8Our Rating Made a couple of excellent saves to deny Barcelona, particularly in the first half, when the visitors were dominant for a spell. 6 Your

Joel Matip 8Our Rating Made some timely interceptions and handled Messi, Suarez and Coutinho very well for the most part.

Trent Alexander Arnold 9Our Rating Brilliant going forward as ever, showcasing some really intelligent decision-making, particularly with his corner for the winning goal. Now indisputably one of the world's best full-backs.

Virgil van Dijk 9Our Rating Was a typically commanding presence at the back, showing good composure at all times and restricting one of the Europe's most potent attacking forces.

Andy Robertson 7Our Rating Broke forward with menace and threatened with two powerful shots, before unfortunately having to come off injured at half-time after picking up a knock.

Fabinho 9Our Rating Was key in helping Liverpool win the midfield battle and kept his discipline well after picking up an early booking.

James Milner 7Our Rating Gave the ball away cheaply on occasion, but showed plenty of endeavour and energy to help Liverpool get over the line.

Jordan Henderson 9Our Rating Ran his heart out and out-worked technically superior opposition, and did particularly well for the first goal when he broke forward and shot to enable Origi to finish for the all-important first goal.

Xherdan Shaqiri 7Our Rating His delivery was mixed at times though delivered a brilliant cross for Wijnaldum's second goal before being subbed late on.

Divock Origi 9Our Rating Took his two goals brilliantly and held the ball up well, deputising superbly for Liverpool's first-choice attackers.

Sadio Mane 8Our Rating Didn't score but regularly terrorised Barcelona's defence with his lightning pace and intelligent movement.

Georginio Wijnaldum 9Our Rating Two goals in 45 minutes - you couldn't ask more in terms of impact from a substitute, and particularly one who is not known as a prolific goalscorer.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 5Our Rating Four goals conceded and could have done better for the second one in particular.

Gerard Pique 4Our Rating Has been a world-class defender but the 32-year-old looked past his best tonight, struggling to cope with Liverpool's effervescent attack. For the third goal in particular, where he let Wijnaldum get away from him, he will feel he should have done better.

Clement Lenglet 4Our Rating Has been heavily hyped, with Barcelona paying €35 million for him last summer, but the 23-year-old centre-back failed to stand up to the big occasion tonight.

Jordi Alba 5Our Rating Was at fault for the first goal when his header was intercepted and didn't improve much thereafter. Had a golden chance to score in the first half when played through by Messi, but couldn't beat Alisson.

Sergi Roberto 4Our Rating Was nervy and error-prone at the back and didn't do enough going forward either.

Sergio Busquets 4Our Rating Was so composed in the first leg, but looked a different player for much of tonight, as he lost control of the game during its key moments.

Arturo Vidal 6Our Rating Had one glorious first-half pass that nearly created a goal, but gave the ball away a couple of times as well and struggled to combat Liverpool during the moments in which they were rampant.

Ivan Rakitic 5Our Rating Didn't impose himself on the game and was replaced by Malcolm with 10 minutes remaining.

Philippe Coutinho 4Our Rating Has struggled to live up expectations since joining Barcelona for an initial £105 million, and that indifferent form continued tonight, as Coutinho failed to really influence the game before being replaced by Nélson Semedo just before the hour mark.

Lionel Messi 7Our Rating Comfortably Barcelona's best player, though that's not saying much. Messi played some intelligent passes that nearly resulted in goals, while he went close himself on a couple of occasions.

Luis Suarez 5Our Rating Lacked sharpness and wasn't clinical enough with the few chances he got. Was also lucky not to be seriously punished for an off-the-ball challenge that resulted in Andy Robinson ultimately having to depart the action.

Other substitutes not on long enough to rate

