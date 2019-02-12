Player ratings: How do you think Man United fared against PSG?

6Our Rating Made a crucial save, standing up well as Mbappe went through one-on-one and threatened to score a third. He couldn't do anything about either goal.
David De Gea
6Our Rating
Made a crucial save, standing up well as Mbappe went through one-on-one and threatened to score a third. He couldn't do anything about either goal.
5Our Rating Felt as if the game passed him by. He came into it a bit more as United pressed towards the end, offering width down the left, but couldn't deliver the telling ball ultimately.
Luke Shaw
5Our Rating
Felt as if the game passed him by. He came into it a bit more as United pressed towards the end, offering width down the left, but couldn't deliver the telling ball ultimately.
4Our Rating Can't be happy with the concession of two goals as PSG's attack got the better of United's defence. He was particularly culpable for the second, slowing down and allowing Mbappe to sprint ahead of him.
Eric Bailly
4Our Rating
Can't be happy with the concession of two goals as PSG's attack got the better of United's defence. He was particularly culpable for the second, slowing down and allowing Mbappe to sprint ahead of him.
5Our Rating Struggled to cope with Mbappe's pace and movement all night, as United were ultimately made to pay by the talented striker.
Victor Lindelof
5Our Rating
Struggled to cope with Mbappe's pace and movement all night, as United were ultimately made to pay by the talented striker.
4Our Rating A poor night for the Man United captain. He didn't get close enough to Angel Di Maria for the cross on the second goal among other occasions. He also offered little in attack.
Ashley Young
4Our Rating
A poor night for the Man United captain. He didn't get close enough to Angel Di Maria for the cross on the second goal among other occasions. He also offered little in attack.
5Our Rating Busy and hard-working as always, but offered little in the way of creativity.
Ander Herrera
5Our Rating
Busy and hard-working as always, but offered little in the way of creativity.
4Our Rating Was guilty of falling asleep as he lost his man for the opening goal, and he failed to stamp his authority on the game in the way he normally does in the Premier League.
Nemanja Matic
4Our Rating
Was guilty of falling asleep as he lost his man for the opening goal, and he failed to stamp his authority on the game in the way he normally does in the Premier League.
4Our Rating Back to his worst. Pogba gave the ball away in the build up to the opening goal and generally flattered to deceive, failing to produce the kind of magic he is capable of. To make matters worse, he will miss the second leg, as he was sent off late on for a petulant challenge.
Paul Pogba
4Our Rating
Back to his worst. Pogba gave the ball away in the build up to the opening goal and generally flattered to deceive, failing to produce the kind of magic he is capable of. To make matters worse, he will miss the second leg, as he was sent off late on for a petulant challenge.
5Our Rating Had the odd bright moment, but struggled to really influence the game before coming off injured on the brink of half-time.
Jesse Lingard
5Our Rating
Had the odd bright moment, but struggled to really influence the game before coming off injured on the brink of half-time.
5Our Rating Got very little service in attack and mostly played on the periphery of the game before being replaced by Romelu Lukaku late on.
Marcus Rashford
5Our Rating
Got very little service in attack and mostly played on the periphery of the game before being replaced by Romelu Lukaku late on.
5Our Rating United failed to utilise the attacker's abundance of pace as Martial never really got into the game, before picking up an injury and being replaced by Juan Mata at half-time.
Anthony Martial
5Our Rating
United failed to utilise the attacker's abundance of pace as Martial never really got into the game, before picking up an injury and being replaced by Juan Mata at half-time.
4Our Rating A largely anonymous outing after coming on at half-time. It continues his underwhelming spell since joining United last year.
Alexis Sanchez
4Our Rating
A largely anonymous outing after coming on at half-time. It continues his underwhelming spell since joining United last year.
4Our Rating His arrival onto the pitch after half-time weakened United. He didn't do much going forward, while off the ball, he did not offer the energy of the man he replaced (Martial).
Juan Mata
4Our Rating
His arrival onto the pitch after half-time weakened United. He didn't do much going forward, while off the ball, he did not offer the energy of the man he replaced (Martial).
5Our Rating The first major bump in his Man United reign. He was a little unlucky with injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, but his side were ultimately out-thought and outplayed by their opponents, with Solskjaer's substitutions failing to have the desired effect.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
5Our Rating
The first major bump in his Man United reign. He was a little unlucky with injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, but his side were ultimately out-thought and outplayed by their opponents, with Solskjaer's substitutions failing to have the desired effect.
Romelu Lukaku not on long enough to rate.
COMMENTS (51)