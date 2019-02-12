This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings: How do you think Man United fared against PSG?

The Red Devils endured a disappointing night.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 12 Feb 2019, 10:19 PM
21 hours ago 29,327 Views 51 Comments
https://the42.ie/4490318

David De Gea

6Our Rating

Made a crucial save, standing up well as Mbappe went through one-on-one and threatened to score a third. He couldn't do anything about either goal.

6

Luke Shaw

5Our Rating

Felt as if the game passed him by. He came into it a bit more as United pressed towards the end, offering width down the left, but couldn't deliver the telling ball ultimately.

6

Eric Bailly

4Our Rating

Can't be happy with the concession of two goals as PSG's attack got the better of United's defence. He was particularly culpable for the second, slowing down and allowing Mbappe to sprint ahead of him.

6

 

Victor Lindelof

5Our Rating

Struggled to cope with Mbappe's pace and movement all night, as United were ultimately made to pay by the talented striker.

6

Ashley Young

4Our Rating

A poor night for the Man United captain. He didn't get close enough to Angel Di Maria for the cross on the second goal among other occasions. He also offered little in attack.

6

Ander Herrera

5Our Rating

Busy and hard-working as always, but offered little in the way of creativity.

6

Nemanja Matic

4Our Rating

Was guilty of falling asleep as he lost his man for the opening goal, and he failed to stamp his authority on the game in the way he normally does in the Premier League.

6

Paul Pogba

4Our Rating

Back to his worst. Pogba gave the ball away in the build up to the opening goal and generally flattered to deceive, failing to produce the kind of magic he is capable of. To make matters worse, he will miss the second leg, as he was sent off late on for a petulant challenge.

6

Jesse Lingard

5Our Rating

Had the odd bright moment, but struggled to really influence the game before coming off injured on the brink of half-time.

6

Marcus Rashford

5Our Rating

Got very little service in attack and mostly played on the periphery of the game before being replaced by Romelu Lukaku late on.

6

Anthony Martial

5Our Rating

United failed to utilise the attacker's abundance of pace as Martial never really got into the game, before picking up an injury and being replaced by Juan Mata at half-time.

6

Alexis Sanchez

4Our Rating

A largely anonymous outing after coming on at half-time. It continues his underwhelming spell since joining United last year.

6

Juan Mata

4Our Rating

His arrival onto the pitch after half-time weakened United. He didn't do much going forward, while off the ball, he did not offer the energy of the man he replaced (Martial).

6

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

5Our Rating

The first major bump in his Man United reign. He was a little unlucky with injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, but his side were ultimately out-thought and outplayed by their opponents, with Solskjaer's substitutions failing to have the desired effect.

6

Romelu Lukaku not on long enough to rate.

