Player ratings: How do you think Man United fared against PSG?

David De Gea 6Our Rating Made a crucial save, standing up well as Mbappe went through one-on-one and threatened to score a third. He couldn't do anything about either goal. 6 Your

Luke Shaw 5Our Rating Felt as if the game passed him by. He came into it a bit more as United pressed towards the end, offering width down the left, but couldn't deliver the telling ball ultimately. 6 Your

Eric Bailly 4Our Rating Can't be happy with the concession of two goals as PSG's attack got the better of United's defence. He was particularly culpable for the second, slowing down and allowing Mbappe to sprint ahead of him. 6 Your

Victor Lindelof 5Our Rating Struggled to cope with Mbappe's pace and movement all night, as United were ultimately made to pay by the talented striker. 6 Your

Ashley Young 4Our Rating A poor night for the Man United captain. He didn't get close enough to Angel Di Maria for the cross on the second goal among other occasions. He also offered little in attack. 6 Your

Ander Herrera 5Our Rating Busy and hard-working as always, but offered little in the way of creativity. 6 Your

Nemanja Matic 4Our Rating Was guilty of falling asleep as he lost his man for the opening goal, and he failed to stamp his authority on the game in the way he normally does in the Premier League. 6 Your

Paul Pogba 4Our Rating Back to his worst. Pogba gave the ball away in the build up to the opening goal and generally flattered to deceive, failing to produce the kind of magic he is capable of. To make matters worse, he will miss the second leg, as he was sent off late on for a petulant challenge. 6 Your

Jesse Lingard 5Our Rating Had the odd bright moment, but struggled to really influence the game before coming off injured on the brink of half-time. 6 Your

Marcus Rashford 5Our Rating Got very little service in attack and mostly played on the periphery of the game before being replaced by Romelu Lukaku late on. 6 Your

Anthony Martial 5Our Rating United failed to utilise the attacker's abundance of pace as Martial never really got into the game, before picking up an injury and being replaced by Juan Mata at half-time. 6 Your

Alexis Sanchez 4Our Rating A largely anonymous outing after coming on at half-time. It continues his underwhelming spell since joining United last year. 6 Your

Juan Mata 4Our Rating His arrival onto the pitch after half-time weakened United. He didn't do much going forward, while off the ball, he did not offer the energy of the man he replaced (Martial). 6 Your

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 5Our Rating The first major bump in his Man United reign. He was a little unlucky with injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, but his side were ultimately out-thought and outplayed by their opponents, with Solskjaer's substitutions failing to have the desired effect. 6 Your

Romelu Lukaku not on long enough to rate.