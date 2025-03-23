Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Bulgaria

Caoimhín Kelleher: Didn’t have much to do but was solid when he needed to be. 7

Nathan Collins: Noticeably took fewer risks with his passing as he played it long a couple of times in the first half and was invariably a reassuring presence at the back. 7

Jake O’Brien: The Everton man did not look like a young player inexperienced at international level and was mostly comfortable against a poor enough Bulgaria attack. 7

Matt Doherty: Not as eye-catching as in the first leg but is back to his old self after a difficult period and showed his versatility by playing left and right-back. 7

Robbie Brady: Wasn’t quite as effective down the left in the absence of Ryan Manning. but still put in a few good deliveries from which Ireland could easily have scored. 7

Josh Cullen: Another solid if not spectacular outing for the Burnley man. Was lucky to escape a booking for a cynical challenge in the dying stages. 6

Jason Knight: Plenty of energy as ever but still isn’t really dominating games at this level. 6

Mikey Johnston: Works very hard but had a couple of sloppy moments in possession before being replaced by Adam Idah in the 65th minute. 6

Finn Azaz: Not everything he tried came off but it was his brilliant pass that set up Evan Ferguson’s equaliser. Must surely be well placed to keep the number 10 role long-term. 7

Troy Parrott: The official man of the match, Parrott was picked in a deeper role tonight and wasn’t as impressive as in the first leg but was still involved in some nice link-up play. 7

Evan Ferguson: Had a quiet first half and at times, it felt like it wasn’t going to be his night, but like all good strikers, he was persistent and took his goal brilliantly. 7

Substitutes: Jack Taylor, Mark Sykes and Adam Idah all had a hand in the second goal, while Ryan Manning and Jimmy Dunne didn’t do much wrong. 8