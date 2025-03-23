Advertisement
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Opinion

Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Bulgaria

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side earned a hard-fought 4-2 aggregate win.
10.03pm, 23 Mar 2025
Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium

Caoimhín Kelleher: Didn’t have much to do but was solid when he needed to be. 7

Nathan Collins: Noticeably took fewer risks with his passing as he played it long a couple of times in the first half and was invariably a reassuring presence at the back. 7

Jake O’Brien: The Everton man did not look like a young player inexperienced at international level and was mostly comfortable against a poor enough Bulgaria attack. 7

Matt Doherty: Not as eye-catching as in the first leg but is back to his old self after a difficult period and showed his versatility by playing left and right-back. 7

Robbie Brady: Wasn’t quite as effective down the left in the absence of Ryan Manning. but still put in a few good deliveries from which Ireland could easily have scored. 7

Josh Cullen: Another solid if not spectacular outing for the Burnley man. Was lucky to escape a booking for a cynical challenge in the dying stages. 6

Jason Knight: Plenty of energy as ever but still isn’t really dominating games at this level. 6

Mikey Johnston: Works very hard but had a couple of sloppy moments in possession before being replaced by Adam Idah in the 65th minute. 6

Finn Azaz: Not everything he tried came off but it was his brilliant pass that set up Evan Ferguson’s equaliser. Must surely be well placed to keep the number 10 role long-term. 7

Troy Parrott: The official man of the match, Parrott was picked in a deeper role tonight and wasn’t as impressive as in the first leg but was still involved in some nice link-up play. 7

Evan Ferguson: Had a quiet first half and at times, it felt like it wasn’t going to be his night, but like all good strikers, he was persistent and took his goal brilliantly. 7

Substitutes: Jack Taylor, Mark Sykes and Adam Idah all had a hand in the second goal, while Ryan Manning and Jimmy Dunne didn’t do much wrong. 8

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie