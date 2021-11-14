Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Luxembourg

7Our Rating Didn't have a huge amount to do, but made one excellent save to deny Vincent Thill's deflected effort in the first half and did the basics well.
Gavin Bazunu
Didn't have a huge amount to do, but made one excellent save to deny Vincent Thill's deflected effort in the first half and did the basics well.
8Our Rating His distribution wasn't great at times but defended well to earn another clean sheet and popped up in the right place for the all-important first goal.
Shane Duffy
His distribution wasn't great at times but defended well to earn another clean sheet and popped up in the right place for the all-important first goal.
7Our Rating Made a couple of important tackles and interceptions, and continues to be a threat at set pieces, nearly scoring with a header just before half-time.
John Egan
Made a couple of important tackles and interceptions, and continues to be a threat at set pieces, nearly scoring with a header just before half-time.
7Our Rating Right-sided centre-back may not be the position he is most renowned for, but he has looked very comfortable there. Rarely gives the ball and his decision-making was usually spot on tonight.
Seamus Coleman
Right-sided centre-back may not be the position he is most renowned for, but he has looked very comfortable there. Rarely gives the ball and his decision-making was usually spot on tonight.
8Our Rating Continues to show the form for Ireland that won him so many plaudits at Wolves, Doherty's energy and distribution was a big asset for Ireland tonight.
Matt Doherty
Continues to show the form for Ireland that won him so many plaudits at Wolves, Doherty's energy and distribution was a big asset for Ireland tonight.
7Our Rating Had a quiet first half, but showed good perseverance and produced an excellent crossfield pass for the third goal.
James McClean
Had a quiet first half, but showed good perseverance and produced an excellent crossfield pass for the third goal.
8Our Rating Has become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Stephen Kenny, Cullen won several important tackles and generally swept up nicely. A superb ball in for Duffy's goal was the icing on the cake.
Josh Cullen
Has become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Stephen Kenny, Cullen won several important tackles and generally swept up nicely. A superb ball in for Duffy's goal was the icing on the cake.
7Our Rating Was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on a few occasions in the first half, but got better as the game wore on and produced an exceptional pass for the second goal.
Jeff Hendrick
Was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on a few occasions in the first half, but got better as the game wore on and produced an exceptional pass for the second goal.
8Our Rating Was Ireland's biggest attacking threat in the first half with his pace causing plenty of problems. He could have produced a better finish when gifted a chance after Luxembourg's failed attempt to play out from the back shortly before half-time. He more than made up for it in the second half, winning the ball in the build-up for the second goal before subsequently taking the chance really well.
Chiedozie Ogbene
Was Ireland's biggest attacking threat in the first half with his pace causing plenty of problems. He could have produced a better finish when gifted a chance after Luxembourg's failed attempt to play out from the back shortly before half-time. He more than made up for it in the second half, winning the ball in the build-up for the second goal before subsequently taking the chance really well.
7Our Rating Had a couple of chances that he could have done better from, but kept his head up and got his goal at the end to finish off a very good campaign overall from Robinson.
Callum Robinson
Had a couple of chances that he could have done better from, but kept his head up and got his goal at the end to finish off a very good campaign overall from Robinson.
6Our Rating Had one decent hooked attempt a few yards wide early in the second half, but generally didn't look like scoring. His confidence and sharpness wasn't quite there, and it was no surprise when the Norwich youngster was replaced by Jason Knight on the hour mark.
Adam Idah
Had one decent hooked attempt a few yards wide early in the second half, but generally didn't look like scoring. His confidence and sharpness wasn't quite there, and it was no surprise when the Norwich youngster was replaced by Jason Knight on the hour mark.
Subs: Jason Knight: There are impact subs and then there’s Jason Knight. The 20-year-old was hugely impressive in his half an hour on the pitch, having a hand in all three of the goals., starting when he won the free kick for the opener. 8
Alan Browne: Not on long enough to rate.
Andrew Omobamidele: Not on long enough to rate
Troy Parrott: Not on long enough to rate
Conor Hourihane: Not on long enough to rate
