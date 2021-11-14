Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Luxembourg

Stephen Kenny’s men were made to work for what was ultimately a convincing 3-0 victory.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 10:07 PM
48 minutes ago 4,652 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5601627

Gavin Bazunu

7Our Rating

Didn't have a huge amount to do, but made one excellent save to deny Vincent Thill's deflected effort in the first half and did the basics well.

6

Shane Duffy

8Our Rating

His distribution wasn't great at times but defended well to earn another clean sheet and popped up in the right place for the all-important first goal. 

6

John Egan

7Our Rating

Made a couple of important tackles and interceptions, and continues to be a threat at set pieces, nearly scoring with a header just before half-time.

6

Seamus Coleman

7Our Rating

Right-sided centre-back may not be the position he is most renowned for, but he has looked very comfortable there. Rarely gives the ball and his decision-making was usually spot on tonight.

6

Matt Doherty

8Our Rating

Continues to show the form for Ireland that won him so many plaudits at Wolves, Doherty's energy and distribution was a big asset for Ireland tonight.

6

James McClean

7Our Rating

Had a quiet first half, but showed good perseverance and produced an excellent crossfield pass for the third goal.

6

Josh Cullen

8Our Rating

Has become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Stephen Kenny, Cullen won several important tackles and generally swept up nicely. A superb ball in for Duffy's goal was the icing on the cake.

6

Jeff Hendrick

7Our Rating

Was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply on a few occasions in the first half, but got better as the game wore on and produced an exceptional pass for the second goal.

6

Chiedozie Ogbene

8Our Rating

Was Ireland's biggest attacking threat in the first half with his pace causing plenty of problems. He could have produced a better finish when gifted a chance after Luxembourg's failed attempt to play out from the back shortly before half-time. He more than made up for it in the second half, winning the ball in the build-up for the second goal before subsequently taking the chance really well. 

6

Callum Robinson

7Our Rating

Had a couple of chances that he could have done better from, but kept his head up and got his goal at the end to finish off a very good campaign overall from Robinson.

6

Adam Idah

6Our Rating

Had one decent hooked attempt a few yards wide early in the second half, but generally didn't look like scoring. His confidence and sharpness wasn't quite there, and it was no surprise when the Norwich youngster was replaced by Jason Knight on the hour mark. 

6

Subs: Jason Knight: There are impact subs and then there’s Jason Knight. The 20-year-old was hugely impressive in his half an hour on the pitch, having a hand in all three of the goals., starting when he won the free kick for the opener. 8

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Alan Browne: Not on long enough to rate.

Andrew Omobamidele: Not on long enough to rate

Troy Parrott: Not on long enough to rate

Conor Hourihane: Not on long enough to rate

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie