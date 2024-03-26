Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Switzerland

Gavin Bazunu: Will be disappointed to be beaten at his near post for the goal and was unlucky not to concede a second when Granit Xhaka hit the post from his poor clearance. Didn’t have much to do in the second half. 5

Dara O’Shea: Was solid enough overall and his pace particularly when the Swiss were counter-attacking was an asset. However, he dived in and conceded the free kick that led to the winning goal. 6

Andrew Omobamidele: Tested the Swiss goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo with a header near the end of the first half and didn’t do much wrong defensively before being replaced by Matt Doherty just before the hour mark. 6

Advertisement

Nathan Collins: Made a couple of decent blocks and interceptions, while he couldn’t be faulted for the goal. Also invariably showed good composure in possession. 6

Seamus Coleman: Named player of the match, he didn’t have a bad game but the right wing-back role tends to expose the 35-year-old’s lack of pace and it was no surprise when he dropped back into the right centre-back position in the second half. 6

Robbie Brady: Lacks the speed and physicality to be fully effective in John O’Shea’s system but did produce a couple of nice deliveries from which Irish players could have made more out of. 6

Josh Cullen: Shot narrowly wide with one decent effort and was tidy as ever on the ball but at times looked second best when up against a strong Swiss midfield. 6

Jason Knight: Picked to play in a deeper midfield role than the one he usually occupies, Knight had a couple of decent moments but didn’t influence the game enough before being withdrawn early in the second half. 5

Mikey Johnston: With Chiedozie Ogbene unavailable, you felt this was a chance for Johnston to stake a more regular place in the team but you get the sense he didn’t grasp it. He headed narrowly wide near the end of the first half but you always felt the West Brom star was on the periphery of the game. 5

Sammie Szmodics: Was lively at times in the first half and can see passes that other players don’t. However, he faded as the match wore on and was replaced with a little over 10 minutes remaining. 6

Evan Ferguson: Looks out of sorts unfortunately and couldn’t have much of an impact on proceedings. Ireland looked more threatening when he moved wide and Adam Idah was played in the centre of the attacking three. 5

Subs: The Irish attack looked more dangerous when Adam Idah came on, while the midfield had a more balanced look with Smallbone in it. Others struggled to have a similar influence during their short time on the pitch. 6