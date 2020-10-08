Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Slovakia

Darren Randolph 7Our Rating Had one or two nervy moments when attempting to clear and will be disappointed not to have saved any of the penalties, but otherwise did little wrong. 6 Your

Matt Doherty 7Our Rating Was the unfortunate one to miss the climactic penalty. Over the 120 minutes prior to the spot kicks though, he had one of his best performances in an Irish jersey, offering a real threat down the right flank and defending relatively well when he needed to.

John Egan 8Our Rating Made some really good interceptions and did an excellent job from a defensive viewpoint, while he also impressed with carrying the ball out from the back and distributing it accurately.

Shane Duffy 9Our Rating Looked a little sluggish in last month's Nations League games, but was back to his best tonight, frequently getting his head and body in the way to end Slovakian attacks.

Enda Stevens 7Our Rating An assured display, offered some attacking threat and was solid in defence.

James McCarthy 7Our Rating Did a reasonably good job anchoring the midfield and protecting the back four before unfortunately having to go off injured in the second half.

Conor Hourihane 7Our Rating One of his best performances in an Irish jersey in recent memory, plenty of crisp passing and positive play.

Jeff Hendrick 7Our Rating Often used the ball intelligently and was a real asset with his energy in the middle of the field.

David McGoldrick 8Our Rating Ran his heart out before being taken off in the dying stages. Held the ball up superbly, regularly brought others into play and showed good dribbling ability at times too.

Callum Robinson 7Our Rating Linked up well with his fellow attackers and showed good trickery and skill at times.

James McClean 6Our Rating Worked his usual tireless shift off the ball but was sloppy in possession on occasion before being replaced by Robbie Brady in the second half.

Stephen Kenny 8Our Rating Despite the disappointing result, Kenny can be proud of the commitment and work-rate his players demonstrated. It was also one of Ireland's best away performances from a technical viewpoint in years, and the manager certainly deserves credit for overseeing that.

Subs: All the changes had a positive impact, with Alan Browne particularly influential, though he was another one who unfortunately missed a spot kick. Robbie Brady brought more guile to the midfield, while Shane Long and Callum O’Dowda offered some much-needed energy in the dying stages. 8