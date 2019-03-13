League Two keeper gets ruined as opponent sneaks up from behind to score cheeky goal

The Notts County goalkeeper didn't notice Carlisle striker Hallam Hope sprinting in from behind to nab the ball.

THERE WAS AN outrageous goal scored towards the end of the League Two clash between Notts County and Carlisle on Tuesday night.

With the hosts trailing the Magpies 2-0, Carlisle’s Hallam Hope used all his cunning to find the net in the 76th minute of the tie.

As Notts goalkeeper Ryan Schofield rolled the ball out in front of him for a kick-out, he didn’t spot Hope waiting for his opportunity to pounce back at the goal post.

Schofield was about to take the kick when Hope came sprinting in from behind to dispossess him.

He then quickly turned before rolling the ball into the net as the stunned keeper looked on helplessly.

It really was a moment of magic. Take a look here.

🏆 And the award for the 'Most Cheeky Goal of the Season' goes to.....@officialcufc @HallamHope - Congratulations 🍾 pic.twitter.com/YRqmOPIcso — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) March 13, 2019

It proved to be a consolation goal in the end as Lewis Alessandra scored an injury-time goal to complete the win for Notts County.

Kane Hemmings grabbed the other two goals for the visitors. He opened the scoring on 37 minutes after pouncing on a defensive error, before doubling their lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

The victory brings Notts County out of the bottom of the League Two table, leaving them within four points of safety.

