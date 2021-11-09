Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 9 November 2021
Advertisement

Pogba withdraws from France squad with injury

The Manchester United midfielder suffered a thigh setback during an international training session on Monday.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 10:24 AM
42 minutes ago 292 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5596140

atalanta-v-manchester-united-uefa-champions-league-group-f-gewiss-stadium Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba. Source: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to a thigh injury.

Pogba sustained the injury during training on Monday and the French Football Federation confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The French team said on Twitter: “The victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh, Paul Pogba is forced to miss the next two matches.”

Roma’s Jordan Veretout has been called up to replace Pogba ahead of the Kazakhstan game where three points will secure France’s qualification for the finals.

France currently sit top of Group D, three points clear of second-placed Ukraine and a further point in front of third-placed Finland.

Pogba remains suspended for United’s next Premier League match against Watford following his sending-off against Liverpool.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie