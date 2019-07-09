This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pogba 'has done nothing wrong' at Manchester United - Agent

Mino Raiola claims Manchester United have known ‘for a long time’ about the midfielder’s desire to leave the club, and wants it resolved quickly.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 2:30 PM
43 minutes ago 1,258 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4717196
Paul Pogba pictured during a Manchester United training session on their pre-season tour of Australia.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Paul Pogba pictured during a Manchester United training session on their pre-season tour of Australia.
Paul Pogba pictured during a Manchester United training session on their pre-season tour of Australia.
Image: AAP/PA Images

PAUL POGBA DESERVES no criticism for his conduct despite wanting out of Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

World Cup winner Pogba has travelled to Australia for the start of United’s pre-season tour despite Raiola recently admitting the midfielder is “in the process” of securing a move away from Old Trafford.

Juventus, his former employers, and La Liga giants Real Madrid are expected to battle for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Pogba’s return to Old Trafford from Italy has not gone to plan, with critics questioning his consistency and leadership amid an underwhelming period for the club, and a drawn-out exit could prove a distraction as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to build a new team.

Tensions appeared to be fraying to some degree in a video posted to the Premier League outfit’s social media channels, which showed defender Victor Lindelof intervening in a purported disagreement between France international Pogba and team-mate Jesse Lingard.

Raiola, though, says his client has behaved respectfully throughout the weeks of speculation.

“[Pogba] has done nothing wrong,” Raiola said in a statement released to talkSPORT.

“He has been respectful and professional in every way and always.

“The club has known his feeling for a long time.

“It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

“Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”

Pogba and his United team-mates trained in Western Australia on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s friendly against local A-League side Perth Glory.

Solskjaer’s men then face Leeds United before venturing to Singapore for an International Champions Cup date with Inter.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

