Poll: Who’ll win the 2020 All-Ireland senior hurling championship?

THROUGH THE DECADE, we’ve had five different counties lift the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Tipperary opened it and closed it as champions, and had another win in between (2010, 2016 and 2019), Kilkenny won it four times (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015), while Clare (2013), Galway (2017) and Limerick (2018) also got their hands on the silver.

Who will start the next decade as champions in August 2020?

Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary will do everything in their power to defend their crown, though Brian Cody’s Cats can never be written off. Could Galway, Clare or Waterford do it under new management, or will Limerick reach the promised land once again?

What about Kieran Kingston being back at the Cork helm, or Davy Fitzgerald and his 2019 Leinster champions Wexford? Dublin and Laois are in the mix too, but who of the 10 will land the big one?

