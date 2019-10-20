This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win the Rugby World Cup now?

Two from the southern hemisphere and two from the north remain, but who will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on 2 November?

By Sean Farrell Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 2:06 PM
58 minutes ago 3,464 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4859739

the-william-webb-ellis-cup Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE QUARTER-FINALS are over, Ireland are out and the Rugby World Cup is down to four teams.

Pre-tournament favourites New Zealand and England both racked up over 40 points in convincing wins yesterday, but black and white will clash in next Saturday’s first semi-final (kick-off 9am) for the right to contest the final.

semis

On the other side of the draw, Wales managed to squeeze past France this morning before South Africa put the squeeze on Japan. So the Grand Slam champions will face the Rugby Championship winners next Sunday morning (kick-off 9am).

After seeing this weekend’s knockout fixture unfold, who do you fancy to go all the way to the final and lift the Webb Ellis Cup?


Poll Results:

New Zealand (750)
England (267)
South Africa (81)
Wales (36)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie