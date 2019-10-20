Poll: Who do you think will win the Rugby World Cup now?

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE QUARTER-FINALS are over, Ireland are out and the Rugby World Cup is down to four teams.

Pre-tournament favourites New Zealand and England both racked up over 40 points in convincing wins yesterday, but black and white will clash in next Saturday’s first semi-final (kick-off 9am) for the right to contest the final.

On the other side of the draw, Wales managed to squeeze past France this morning before South Africa put the squeeze on Japan. So the Grand Slam champions will face the Rugby Championship winners next Sunday morning (kick-off 9am).

After seeing this weekend’s knockout fixture unfold, who do you fancy to go all the way to the final and lift the Webb Ellis Cup?

