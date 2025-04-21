The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Serie A postpones matches due to Pope's death
THE FOUR SERIE A matches scheduled to take place on Monday have been postponed to a later date following the death of Pope Francis, the Italian top flight said in a statement.
Udinese’s game at Torino, Fiorentina’s visit to Cagliari, Genoa’s match against Lazio and Juventus’ trip to Parma will be rescheduled.
The games will have to fit into a congested finish to the season, potentially clashing with the Champions League semi-finals.
The Vatican said Pope Francis, a keen football fan, died aged 88 on Monday.
© AFP
