Katie McCabe the latest Irish player to have a torrid poppy season

WITH REMEMBRANCE DAY passing in the United Kingdom, the period for poppy wearing in football is coming to a close.

James McClean’s situation has been well publicised through the years, but several Irish women’s national team players have been in focus in recent weeks.

You may have heard about it, it may have passed you by: Katie McCabe, Caitlin Hayes, Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan did not wear a poppy in Women’s Super League action this November.

Much has been made of McCabe’s decision, in particular, given her higher individual and team profile.

It began with Arsenal’s 4-1 win away to Leicester City on Sunday, 2 November.

There has been praise in some quarters, but vitriol has been rampant.

“Irish Arsenal star DITCHES the poppy from her kit and joins James McClean in protest – despite wearing it with her team-mates in previous seasons,” read a Daily Mail headline, capital letters intact.

“Is it disrespectful to not wear a poppy?” asked an accompanying poll.

Brighton’s Hayes was also mentioned in the article, while Crystal Palace WSL 2 duo Larkin and Nolan were referenced elsewhere in the British press.

The personal choices were described as “refusals” and “snubs”.

Commentary like this could be viewed as irresponsible, encouraging hateful behaviour.

Just ask McClean, who has endured this for years on end. While such abuse is less prominent in women’s football, it has been evident on social media and online forums during this episode.

Some examples? One X user described McCabe as an “ignorant racist sectarian terrorist,” while “scum”, “c**t”, “idiot”, “d***head”, “horrible b*****d behind that false face”, “vile coward” and “attention seeking loser” were among the many taunts spotted on a quick scroll. Imagine the private messages in her inbox.

Whatever your thoughts, feelings and beliefs on the matter, this abuse is abhorrent and unacceptable.

The Sky cameras focused on McCabe, presumably anticipating a reaction, as she stood arm in arm with her teammates to observe the silence during the Last Post in Arsenal’s full Remembrance commemorations ahead of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

The 42 understands poppies won’t be worn in the North London Derby this afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur, like Arsenal, have fulfilled the WSL Remembrance window, and the home club lead the visitors.

The same applied for yesterday’s Manchester Derby, but they may be on show in other WSL and WSL 2 games today.

The brunt of this is likely over for 2025, but it could become a bigger problem in the women’s game in future years.

McCabe and Larkin celebrate Ireland's recent playoff win over Belgium. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The bottom line is it is unrealistic to expect all Irish players to wear a poppy, which commemorates the military dead across all conflicts involving the British Army.

“For me to wear a poppy would be as much a gesture of disrespect for the innocent people who lost their lives in the Troubles – and Bloody Sunday especially – as I have in the past been accused of disrespecting the victims of WWI and WWI,” McClean once explained in an open letter.

“It would be seen as an act of disrespect to those people; to my people.”

McCabe — like Hayes, Larkin and Nolan — has not spoken publicly about her decision.

But this has undoubtedly been a difficult period for the Irish quartet.

Little protection has been noted, on a surface level at least. The silence has been deafening.

Higher powers, from associations, leagues and clubs to the Professional Footballers’ Association, must be vociferous in public statements in future, with further action taken where necessary.

They have acted promptly on incidents of racism and homophobia, the same must happen here.

A social media post, along the lines of one from the Royal British Legion in 2021, might be a good starting point:

“Wearing a poppy is a personal choice and we respect anyone’s right to choose not to. We condemn the abuse suffered by @macajw (James McClean) for choosing not to wear a poppy.

“Targetting someone for exercising their right not to wear one is contrary to everything the poppy stands for.”

After all, British football is now a worldwide melting pot with an abundance of players from nations previously colonised. Choice should be encouraged, not disapproved.

It’s believed some WSL clubs have social media and media listening services which monitor abuse online throughout the year, particularly around ‘hot spots’ like this.

‘Football spotters’ have been introduced to the league recently, with plain-clothed police officers attending matches and prioritising safety for players and fans.

But more must be done. Player welfare is paramount in the game, and the necessary support and structures need to be in place across the board.

British football will continue to embrace the Remembrance period every November, putting some players in a near impossible position.

Wear the poppy and avoid the heat, or opt out and draw ire onto yourself.

Again, regardless of your thoughts, feelings or beliefs, accepting the latter is a courageous act.

And for this, Katie McCabe, Caitlin Hayes, Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan — like James McClean and anyone else who comes before or goes after — must be respected. And protected.