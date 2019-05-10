This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 10 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trail Blazers force Game 7 as 76ers set up Toronto decider

It’s still all to play for in the NBA playoffs.

By The42 Team Friday 10 May 2019, 8:10 AM
45 minutes ago 458 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4627921
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

THE PORTLAND TRAIL Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers forced Game 7s in their respective Conference semi-finals.

In Portland, the Trail Blazers took down the Denver Nuggets 119-108 to even the Western Conference series 3-3 and set up a Game 7 in Denver on Sunday.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard starred 32 points and CJ McCollum added 30 in the NBA playoff clash on Thursday.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in Denver’s loss on the road.

Earlier yesterday, the 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-101 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler had 25 points, Ben Simmons posted 21, Joel Embiid put up 17 and Tobias Harris finished with 16 as the 76ers forced a deciding seventh game in Toronto.

The team that wins Game 7 will play the Milwaukee Bucks – who defeated the Boston Celtics 4-1 – in the Eastern Conference finals.

Source: House of Highlights/YouTube

Warriors at Rockets

The Houston Rockets are down 3-2 in the series but the Golden State Warriors lost Kevin Durant to a calf injury in Game 5. Do not underestimate Golden State without Durant, though. This team won 73 games without him in 2015-16 and are more than capable of winning one of the next two games, including Game 6.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie