BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

Own goal gives Portugal narrow win over Azerbaijan in Ireland's World Cup qualifying group

It finished 1-0 to the winners in Turin.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 9:58 PM
28 minutes ago 992 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5390807
Image: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
Image: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS PORTUGAL got their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start thanks to an Azerbaijan own-goal in a tight 1-0 Group A victory in Turin on Wednesday.

Azeri captain Maksim Medvedev turned the ball into his own net on 36 minutes, but that was all Portugal could muster against their 108th-ranked opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score at his club side’s Juventus Stadium — with the game on neutral ground due to coronavirus travel restrictions — remaining seven goals short of Iranian Ali Daei’s all-time international scoring record of 109 goals.

Fernando Santos’s side struggled due to poor finishing, a dogged Azeri defence and a series of fine saves from visiting goalkeeper Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev.

The Portuguese were camped in front of their rivals’ goal early, with an Andre Silva header flying over the bar in the 12th minute.

The Azeri keeper kept out a Ronaldo header on 23 minutes, with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo rifling just wide from a tight angle before the half-hour mark.

The breakthrough came from a goalmouth scramble, with Magomedaliyev punching the ball out, hitting Medvedev and bouncing into the back of his own net.

Ronaldo sent an overhead kick attempt before the break over and missed further chances to score his 103rd Portugal goal in the second half.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner set up Bruno Fernandes with 15 minutes to go, but the Manchester United midfielder’s shot was tipped over the bar by Magomedaliyev, who saved a Ronaldo free-kick at full stretch with five minutes to go.

Portugal, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in 1966 and 2006, next travel to Serbia on Saturday and Luxembourg three days later.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie