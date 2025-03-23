The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Portugal confirmed as Ireland's World Cup qualification opponents
IRELAND WILL FACE Portugal in 2026 World Cup qualification after their Nations League A quarter-final win over Denmark.
Portugal won 5-2 after extra-time in Lisbon tonight, and 5-3 on aggregate, as the Danes surrendered their first-leg lead. The Portuguese are now the top seeds in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group.
Cristiano Ronaldo missed an early penalty, but an own goal and other efforts from the Al Nassr forward, Francisco Trincão (two) and Gonçalo Ramos helped the hosts to victory.
Trincão and Ramos bagged the decisive efforts in extra-time, with Rasmus Kristensen and Christian Eriksen previously on target for Denmark.
Meanwhile, it was a disappointing night for Ireland’s other World Cup qualification rivals.
Hungary were beaten 3-0 at home to Turkiye and 6-1 on aggregate in their A/B promotion-relegation playoff.
Armenia, meanwhile, were hammered 6-1 by Georgia and 9-1 on aggregate in their B/C promotion-relegation playoff.
More to follow.
