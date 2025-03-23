Advertisement
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeNations League

Portugal confirmed as Ireland's World Cup qualification opponents

Portugal beat Denmark 5-2 after extra-time tonight, and 5-3 on aggregate.
10.25pm, 23 Mar 2025
12

IRELAND WILL FACE Portugal in 2026 World Cup qualification after their Nations League A quarter-final win over Denmark.

Portugal won 5-2 after extra-time in Lisbon tonight, and 5-3 on aggregate, as the Danes surrendered their first-leg lead. The Portuguese are now the top seeds in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed an early penalty, but an own goal and other efforts from the Al Nassr forward, Francisco Trincão (two) and Gonçalo Ramos helped the hosts to victory. 

Trincão and Ramos bagged the decisive efforts in extra-time, with Rasmus Kristensen and Christian Eriksen previously on target for Denmark.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing night for Ireland’s other World Cup qualification rivals.

Hungary were beaten 3-0 at home to Turkiye and 6-1 on aggregate in their A/B promotion-relegation playoff.

Armenia, meanwhile, were hammered 6-1 by Georgia and 9-1 on aggregate in their B/C promotion-relegation playoff.

More to follow.

