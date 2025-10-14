New record for Ronaldo but Hungary hold Portugal to crucial draw

Portugal 2

Hungary 2

CRISTIANO RONALDO SET a new record for World Cup qualifying goals but Hungary grabbed a late 2-2 draw to stop Portugal from reaching next summer’s tournament with two games to spare.

After Attila Szalai netted for the visitors, Ronaldo’s first-half brace put Roberto Martinez’s side on the verge of qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Dominik Szoboszlai struck in stoppage time to make Portugal wait and boost his nation’s hopes of making it to the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Martinez’s side top Group F with 10 points, five clear of Hungary with Ireland in third on four points.

Portugal snatched a late victory from a five-goal thriller when the teams met in Hungary in September, as Marco Rossi’s side showed their steel.

Hoping to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Hungary again proved a tough nut to crack.

They took an early lead through Szalai, when the tall defender headed home from Szoboszlai’s corner after eight minutes.

Ronaldo, still leading the line for his country at 40, soon levelled, tucking home after Nelson Semedo crossed for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

It was his 40th goal in World Cup qualifying, setting a new record ahead of retired Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz on 39.

Ronaldo, who missed a penalty against Ireland at the weekend, extended his tally before half-time with his 143rd international goal, also an all-time record.

The veteran was in the right place at the right time again to clinically finish off a cross from Nuno Mendes and give his team the edge in an end-to-end clash.

Hungary pushed for an equaliser in the second half and Szalai hit the crossbar with another header.

Martinez took off Ronaldo, who is hoping to play at a sixth World Cup, but Portugal could not keep hold of their lead.

Eventually Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai found the leveller when he arrived at the back post to finish off Daniel Lukacs’s low cross which found its way through.

Meanwhile, Spain moved a step closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win over Bulgaria on Tuesday.

Luis de la Fuente’s side were completely dominant and triumphed thanks to Mikel Merino’s brace, as well as Atanas Chernev’s own goal and a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.

Spain have won all four of their opening matches, scoring 15 times without conceding a single goal to lead Group E ahead of Turkey and Georgia, with Bulgaria bottom after four defeats.

Italy’s World Cup qualifier with Israel was prefaced by clashes between some pro-Palestinian demonstrators and police as thousands of others peacefully marched through Udine in anger at the hosting of a match they felt should not be played.

Over 1,000 police officers and army personnel were deployed while helicopters and drones flew overhead to keep a watch on a demonstration which was kept several kilometres away from the Bluenergy Stadium hosting the Group I fixture, won 3-0 by Italy.

Mateo Retegui put Italy ahead from the penalty spot in stoppage time at the end of the first half, and he ensured Italy at least second place in the group and a play-off spot with a beautiful curling finish in the 74th minute, before Gianluca Mancini headed in the third late on.

