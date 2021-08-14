Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Positive start for Rafa Benitez at Everton, Watford stun Villa

Meanwhile, Shane Duffy helped Brighton overcome Burnley.

By AFP Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 5:14 PM
32 minutes ago 1,624 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5523125
Everton manager Rafael Benitez embraces Lucas Digne after the Premier League match.
Image: PA
Everton manager Rafael Benitez embraces Lucas Digne after the Premier League match.
Everton manager Rafael Benitez embraces Lucas Digne after the Premier League match.
Image: PA

RAFA BENITEZ went a long way to quieting his doubters at Everton as the Toffees came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League today.

Adam Armstrong’s opener on his debut for the Saints saw Benitez’s men booed off at half-time at Goodison Park with many of the home fans still unhappy at the appointment of the former Liverpool manager.

But the mood was lifted straight after half-time by Richarlison’s equaliser before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured Benitez got off to a winning start.

Leicester also secured all three points as Jamie Vardy’s deft flick proved the difference in a 1-0 win over Wolves.

The FA Cup winners are once again seen as the biggest threat to the established top four of champions Manchester City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool for a place in the Champions League next season and were worthy winners despite two big missed chances from Adama Traore in Bruno Lage’s first game in charge of Wolves.

Life for Aston Villa without Jack Grealish got off to a terrible start as Watford celebrated their return to the top flight with a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Cucho Hernandez had the Hornets cruising towards victory.

John McGinn pulled a goal back and Danny Ings netted from the penalty spot on his debut, but it was too little, too late for Villa.

Brighton bounced back from conceding inside two minutes at Burnley to win 2-1 at Turf Moor thanks to second-half goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis MacAllister.

© – AFP, 2021

Premier League 3pm results:

Burnley 1 (Tarkowski 2) Brighton 2 (Maupay 73, MacAllister 78)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Chelsea 3 (Alonso 27, Pulisic 40, Chalobah 58) Crystal Palace 0

Everton 3 (Richarlison 47, Doucoure 76, Calvert-Lewin 81) Southampton 1 (Armstrong 22)

Leicester 1 (Vardy 41) Wolves 0

Watford 3 (Dennis 10, Sarr 42, Hernandez 67) Aston Villa 2 (McGinn 70, Ings 90+7-pen)

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie