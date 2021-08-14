Positive start for Rafa Benitez at Everton, Watford stun Villa

RAFA BENITEZ went a long way to quieting his doubters at Everton as the Toffees came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League today.

Adam Armstrong’s opener on his debut for the Saints saw Benitez’s men booed off at half-time at Goodison Park with many of the home fans still unhappy at the appointment of the former Liverpool manager.

But the mood was lifted straight after half-time by Richarlison’s equaliser before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured Benitez got off to a winning start.

Leicester also secured all three points as Jamie Vardy’s deft flick proved the difference in a 1-0 win over Wolves.

The FA Cup winners are once again seen as the biggest threat to the established top four of champions Manchester City, United, Chelsea and Liverpool for a place in the Champions League next season and were worthy winners despite two big missed chances from Adama Traore in Bruno Lage’s first game in charge of Wolves.

Life for Aston Villa without Jack Grealish got off to a terrible start as Watford celebrated their return to the top flight with a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Cucho Hernandez had the Hornets cruising towards victory.

John McGinn pulled a goal back and Danny Ings netted from the penalty spot on his debut, but it was too little, too late for Villa.

Brighton bounced back from conceding inside two minutes at Burnley to win 2-1 at Turf Moor thanks to second-half goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis MacAllister.

Premier League 3pm results:

Burnley 1 (Tarkowski 2) Brighton 2 (Maupay 73, MacAllister 78)

Chelsea 3 (Alonso 27, Pulisic 40, Chalobah 58) Crystal Palace 0

Everton 3 (Richarlison 47, Doucoure 76, Calvert-Lewin 81) Southampton 1 (Armstrong 22)

Leicester 1 (Vardy 41) Wolves 0

Watford 3 (Dennis 10, Sarr 42, Hernandez 67) Aston Villa 2 (McGinn 70, Ings 90+7-pen)