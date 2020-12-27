Potter backs Ireland international Molumby amid transfer rumours

BRIGHTON BOSS Graham Potter has expressed support for Jayson Molumby, despite the Ireland international’s struggles to establish himself in the first team this season.

The 21-year-old midfielder made his Ireland debut earlier this year and has already been capped five times in total by his country.

The Waterford native also had a productive loan spell at Millwall last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions with the Championship club.

Molumby would have been hoping to build on that progress in this campaign, yet he has been largely restricted to cup appearances for Brighton, making just one substitute appearance for the Seagulls in the Premier League, coming on in the dying minutes of their 2-1 win over Aston Villa back in November.

The player was an unused sub in their recent 1-1 draw against Sheffield United, while he will be hoping to feature today against West Ham.

A report in The Athletic earlier this week suggested Molumby was pushing for another loan move, with a return to Millwall one potential destination.

However, in his pre-match press conference, Potter played down talk of an imminent move.

“There is no plan,” Potter told reporters, when asked about Molumby’s situation. “We have some games coming up and our focus is on that.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Football is like that and things can change quickly. We know with all our players there is a conversation to be had when the window is open because they are human beings.

“They have views on what is right for their career so you have to respect that. But there is no set plan in place. Jayson was in the squad at the weekend.

“He has trained with us today and we like him a lot but to break into a Premier League team is not so easy. We can talk about Jayson Molumby but we can also talk about other players that are not playing if he is playing.

“That’s just the reality of competition at the highest level. But Jayson is a good guy, he is ambitious and he wants to play which is a good quality to have and we enjoy working with him.”

Asked whether Molumby could go out on loan in January, the manager added: “Nothing is beyond the realms. We need to assess and take the right decision for the player and the club and we will do that at the right time.”