Man City crowned Premier League champions as Leicester beat weakened Man United

Left: Luke Thomas's stunning opener at Old Trafford. Right: Manchester City fans celebrate (file pic).

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been crowned Premier League champions for 2020/21 after Leicester City beat an experimental Manchester United outfit 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Leicester’s victory makes it mathematically impossible for United to catch their neighbours atop the league table.

Nineteen-year-old left-back Luke Thomas opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League chasers with a stunning first-half volley before Mason Greenwood — the only player to remain in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting 11 from Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa amidst a run of four fixtures in a week — slotted home a right-footed finish to level proceedings.

Ultimately, a thumping header directly from a corner on 65 minutes by Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü settled the game, and the destination of the title, as Leicester took a giant leap towards securing their spot in the top four.

Manchester City have now won three of the last four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola.

