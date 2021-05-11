BE PART OF THE TEAM

Man City crowned Premier League champions as Leicester beat weakened Man United

An experimental United side lost 2-1 and can no longer mathematically catch Pep Guardiola’s longtime leaders.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 11 May 2021, 7:52 PM
Left: Luke Thomas's stunning opener at Old Trafford. Right: Manchester City fans celebrate (file pic).
MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been crowned Premier League champions for 2020/21 after Leicester City beat an experimental Manchester United outfit 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Leicester’s victory makes it mathematically impossible for United to catch their neighbours atop the league table.

Nineteen-year-old left-back Luke Thomas opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League chasers with a stunning first-half volley before Mason Greenwood — the only player to remain in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting 11 from Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa amidst a run of four fixtures in a week — slotted home a right-footed finish to level proceedings.

Ultimately, a thumping header directly from a corner on 65 minutes by Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü settled the game, and the destination of the title, as Leicester took a giant leap towards securing their spot in the top four.

Manchester City have now won three of the last four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola.

More to follow.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

