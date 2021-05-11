Man City crowned Premier League champions as Leicester beat weakened Man United

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been crowned Premier League champions for 2020/21 after Leicester City beat an experimental Manchester United outfit 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Leicester’s victory makes it mathematically impossible for United to catch their neighbours atop the league table.
Nineteen-year-old left-back Luke Thomas opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League chasers with a stunning first-half volley before Mason Greenwood — the only player to remain in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting 11 from Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa amidst a run of four fixtures in a week — slotted home a right-footed finish to level proceedings.
Ultimately, a thumping header directly from a corner on 65 minutes by Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü settled the game, and the destination of the title, as Leicester took a giant leap towards securing their spot in the top four.
Manchester City have now won three of the last four Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola.
More to follow.
