Brighton win five-goal thriller against Everton as Connolly earns another Premier League start

Connolly and Michael Keane battle for the ball.

IRISH TEENAGER AARON Connolly picked up another Premier League start on Saturday afternoon as Brighton came out on top 3-2 against Everton at the AMEX.

The Galway forward won a free-kick which Pascal Gross converted, while also winning the penalty which Neal Murphy scored to level — before a Lucas Digne own goal deep into stoppage time handed the hosts all three points.

Ireland defender Enda Stevens also collected an assist on Saturday as Sheffield United held West Ham 1-1 at the London Stadium.

Robert Snodgrass put the Hammers ahead with a composed finish just before the break. But a neat header from Stevens inside the box helped set up Lys Moussett for the equaliser 20 minutes from time.

Elsewhere nothing could separate Watford and Bournemouth at Vicarage Road. Both sides had to settle for a point after a 0-0 stalemate.

Premier League 3pm results:

Brighton 3-2 Everton

West Ham 1-1 Sheffield United

Watford 0-0 Bournmouth

