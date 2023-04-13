Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Bradley Collyer/PA Eight current Premier League clubs have gambling sponsors on the front of their shirt.
# All bets are off
Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts
The ban will not come into effect until the 2025/26 season.
599
3
44 minutes ago

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS  have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts, but it will only come into effect at the end of the 2025/26 season.

After extensive consultation between the Premier League, its 20 clubs and the UK government, a decision has been made for the league to become the first in the UK to take such action to voluntarily reduce gambling advertising.

Eight current Premier League clubs have gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsor.

It’s understood that Premier League clubs will be allowed to secure new gambling sponsorship for the front of shirts until the ban commences.

Current sponsorship deals with gambling companies can remain in place for the next three years too.

It is understood that gambling brands can feature in other areas, which include shirt-sleeves and on advertising hoardings, beyond the 2025/26 campaign.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     