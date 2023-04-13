Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts, but it will only come into effect at the end of the 2025/26 season.

After extensive consultation between the Premier League, its 20 clubs and the UK government, a decision has been made for the league to become the first in the UK to take such action to voluntarily reduce gambling advertising.

Eight current Premier League clubs have gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsor.

It’s understood that Premier League clubs will be allowed to secure new gambling sponsorship for the front of shirts until the ban commences.

Current sponsorship deals with gambling companies can remain in place for the next three years too.

It is understood that gambling brands can feature in other areas, which include shirt-sleeves and on advertising hoardings, beyond the 2025/26 campaign.