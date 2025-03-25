Premier League duo on target as Sweden end Northern Ireland's unbeaten run

ALEXANDER ISAK brought his sparkling Premier League form to the international stage as a young, inexperienced Northern Ireland were soundly beaten 5-1 in their friendly in Sweden.

Newcastle star Isak made one and scored one as the visitors’ five-match unbeaten run was ruthlessly brought to an end.

Michael O’Neill’s side had their chances under the roof at Stockholm’s Strawberry Arena, but they were wasteful until Isaac Price scored a late consolation while the Swedes were clinical.

Northern Ireland came into the match on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but they had lost Trai Hume and Ethan Galbraith from that game with Portsmouth full-back Terry Devlin and Leyton Orient’s on-loan Tottenham forward Jamie Donley handed full debuts.

Sweden, by contrast, were smarting from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat in Luxembourg, and they clearly meant business by going ahead after only seven minutes.

Isak, with 23 goals for his club this season, was the creator, expertly bringing down a high ball in the area and turning away from his markers.

The Magpies’ Carabao Cup hero nine days ago jinked his way across the box before rolling the ball out to Emil Holm, who was free at the far post to slot beyond Pierce Charles from six yards out.

O’Neill’s side had actually made a bright start, with Justin Devenney forcing a save from Sweden keeper Viktor Johansson inside the first minute and Ruairi McConville heading a free-kick into the side netting.

But with Isak on the prowl, the hosts were always menacing going forward, and moments later, Sweden’s number nine swept past Paddy McNair before hitting a rising shot which flew just over Charles’ crossbar.

Back came O’Neill’s side and Price, their goalscorer against Switzerland, saw a shot saved before Brodie Spencer curled narrowly over the top.

Getting to half-time only one goal down would have given them real grounds for optimism for the second half, but instead, they conceded another after 33 minutes.

Charles could only push a low cross from Gabriel Gudmundsson straight to the feet of Benjamin Nygren, who was left with a tap-in into an empty net.

To their credit, Northern Ireland continued to press, and Johansson had to come up with an acrobatic save to tip a George Savile curler, which was destined for the top corner, over the crossbar.

But just before the hour mark, Sweden had a third when Nygren turned Sebastian Nanasi’s free-kick onto a post and former Watford winger Ken Sema lashed in the rebound.

Five minutes later, Isak had his goal, capitalising on some sloppy Northern Ireland passing on the right flank and curling a superb drive home from the edge of the box.

Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, on as a substitute, tapped in the fifth with 13 minutes left before Price hit a deflected consolation in the 90th minute to give the 450 hardy members of the green and white army something to cheer.

But O’Neill’s side will have to learn from a lesson in finishing when they go into June friendlies against Iceland and Denmark before the start of World Cup qualifying in September, where Germany await, along with Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Elsewhere, Iran became the second Asian side to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Uzbekistan in Tehran on Tuesday, handing organisers a likely diplomatic headache.

Iran, the second-highest ranked AFC side in the Fifa standings, needed only a point to join Japan in qualifying for the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran will, however, head to North America with relations strained as US President Donald Trump takes a hard line over opening new nuclear talks with Tehran.

The Group A leaders were made to work hard at the Azadi Stadium by upward-trending Uzbekistan, with Mehdi Taremi scoring seven minutes from time — his second of the match — to seal the point.

“We have to thank the fans who filled the stadium today, and thank God they did not leave empty-handed,” said Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Seeking to qualify for a first World Cup, Uzbekistan opened the scoring on 16 minutes through Khojimat Erkinov, before Inter Milan striker Taremi scored his first of the night shortly after half time.

Parity lasted only one minute, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev restoring Uzbekistan’s lead.

Again, Taremi was the man to pull his team back into the game and ultimately book a spot in North America, when he finished past goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov late on.

Iran will be appearing at a fourth successive World Cup and seventh in all.

Taremia expressed his “happiness” with the result but admitted his team had “tactical problems” after conceding twice.

Uzbekistan remain on course for an inaugural appearance at the finals.

Sitting second on 17 points, a win in June either away to third-placed UAE or at home to Qatar, in fourth, will be enough, though they could book their place sooner.

The UAE, locked on 10 points with Qatar, take on bottom team North Korea later on Tuesday. A defeat for the UAE will send Uzbekistan to the finals.

The top two go straight to the World Cup, with teams finishing third and fourth in the three Asian groups entering a further round of qualifying.

- Knife edge race -

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia beat China 2-0 to boost their chances of automatic qualification, but Saudi Arabia stayed in touch in Group C with a goalless draw in Japan.

In Asian Group B, Son Heung-min’s South Korea remain top and favourites to progress, but they put in another toothless performance as they were held at home for the second match in a row – this time 1-1 by Jordan.

Australia’s victory, courtesy of first-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Nishan Velupillay, left the Socceroos second in Group C on 13 points with two to play, three points ahead of Saudi Arabia with a much better goal difference. Japan are already sure to finish top.

Australia host Japan and travel to Saudi Arabia for their final qualifiers in June, leaving the race for the second direct qualification place on a knife edge. China stay bottom on six points, but they can progress to a further qualifying stage by finishing third or fourth.

Indonesia moved into fourth on nine points thanks to a 1-0 win over Bahrain.

Oxford United forward Ole Romeny scored his second goal in as many games to give Netherlands and Barcelona great Patrick Kluivert his first victory since becoming manager.

South Korea drew 1-1 with second-placed Jordan in Suwon after registering the same scoreline against Oman last week.

Two wins would have seen South Korea qualify with two matches to spare.

They face a tricky away trip to Iraq in June and a final home clash against Kuwait, needing four points to be certain of progressing without having to rely on other results.

Jordan are three points behind South Korea, but Iraq can leapfrog them and close the gap to one point at the top of Group B if they beat Palestine in Amman later.

Additional reporting by AFP