16 mins ago

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of the final day of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Well, it all comes down to this. With all three relegation victims confirmed, the top four all but sewn up barring an Arsenal miracle and the Europa League spots complete, too, all of the focus is on the title race.

We all know the lay of the land at this stage. Manchester City will secure their sixth title with a win away to Brighton at the AMEX this afternoon, regardless of the result at Anfield as Liverpool host Wolves.

However, should Pep Guardiola’s men fail to win, combined with a victory for the Merseyside’s, well then that famous shiny trophy will be taking a historic helicopter ride through the May sunshine into Anfield for the very first time in 29 years.

It has been one of the most gripping, dramatic and exciting title races in the history of English football. Both Man City and Liverpool have been elite competitors from start to finish and it seems a cruel fate that one will not be rewarded for their exploits.

Source: AFP7

Let’s not beat around the bush here. All logic points towards a win for Guardiola’s men to wrap up the title, meaning Liverpool could end the season on 97 points and still finish second.

Looking at the history books, 97 points would be the third-highest ever finish in Premier League history and never before has such a tally not yielded the title.

It’s been a season of fine margins, intense drama and lots of absolutely brilliant football. We will miss the 2018/19 Premier League season and hope to salute it and see it off with a bang here this afternoon.

The question that hangs on everyone’s lips, though, is will there be one final twist? In a week which saw Liverpool and Tottenham show us in the Champions League that it’s not over until it’s over, you’d imagine this season could very well go down to the last possible second.

Stick with us, kick-off across all 10 of today’s Premier League fixtures is coming up at 3pm.