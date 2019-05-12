This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,498 Views 12 Comments
Share

TEAM NEWS: Ireland underage international Jayson Molumby has been named on the bench for Brighton this afternoon at the AMEX.

Riyad Mahrez is handed a rare start for Manchester City, lining up alongside Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

For Liverpool, Jordan Henderson is named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI despite being battered and bruised against Barcelona midweek.

Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita both remain ruled out, with Divock Origi given the nod up top alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Screen Shot 2019-05-12 at 14.12.52

Today’s final round of fixtures in the Premier League:

  • Brighton v Man City
  • Burnley v Arsenal
  • Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
  • Fulham v Newcastle
  • Leicester v Chelsea
  • Liverpool v Wolves
  • Man United v Cardiff
  • Southampton v Huddersfield
  • Tottenham v Everton
  • Watford v West Ham

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of the final day of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Well, it all comes down to this. With all three relegation victims confirmed, the top four all but sewn up barring an Arsenal miracle and the Europa League spots complete, too, all of the focus is on the title race.

We all know the lay of the land at this stage. Manchester City will secure their sixth title with a win away to Brighton at the AMEX this afternoon, regardless of the result at Anfield as Liverpool host Wolves.

However, should Pep Guardiola’s men fail to win, combined with a victory for the Merseyside’s, well then that famous shiny trophy will be taking a historic helicopter ride through the May sunshine into Anfield for the very first time in 29 years.

It has been one of the most gripping, dramatic and exciting title races in the history of English football. Both Man City and Liverpool have been elite competitors from start to finish and it seems a cruel fate that one will not be rewarded for their exploits.

Chelsea v Manchester City.FA Community Shield.5/08/2018. Source: AFP7

Let’s not beat around the bush here. All logic points towards a win for Guardiola’s men to wrap up the title, meaning Liverpool could end the season on 97 points and still finish second.

Looking at the history books, 97 points would be the third-highest ever finish in Premier League history and never before has such a tally not yielded the title.

It’s been a season of fine margins, intense drama and lots of absolutely brilliant football. We will miss the 2018/19 Premier League season and hope to salute it and see it off with a bang here this afternoon.

The question that hangs on everyone’s lips, though, is will there be one final twist? In a week which saw Liverpool and Tottenham show us in the Champions League that it’s not over until it’s over, you’d imagine this season could very well go down to the last possible second.

Stick with us, kick-off across all 10 of today’s Premier League fixtures is coming up at 3pm.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie