Premier League fixtures announced as Man City begin at Chelsea

MANCHESTER CITY will begin their pursuit of an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title away to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new season.

The match on Sunday, 18 August will pit Pep Guardiola against his former assistant Enzo Maresca, who was appointed Chelsea boss this summer after guiding Leicester to promotion last term.

FA Cup winners Manchester United will host the opening game of the campaign when Fulham visit Old Trafford on Friday, 16 August.

Newly-promoted Ipswich, back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, welcome Liverpool for the 12.30 kick-off under their new manager Arne Slot a day later, when Championship play-off winners Southampton travel to Newcastle.

Leicester, back in the top flight after one season in the Championship and yet to name Maresca’s successor, will host Tottenham on Monday night.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton reign will begin away to Everton on Saturday when new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui will welcome Aston Villa.

The other opening weekend fixtures will see Arsenal host Wolves and Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Brentford face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The final day fixtures on 18 May see Arsenal host Newcastle and Manchester United head to Chelsea. Manchester City host Bournemouth and Liverpool are away to Brighton.

The opening weekend is the only one so far for which games have been selected for television, with all other fixtures subject to change.

Manchester United are due to host traditional rivals Liverpool just two weeks into the new season on 31 August, with the reverse fixture on 4 January. The third round of the FA Cup takes place the following weekend, and there is no winter break this season.

The first Manchester derby of the campaign will be at the Etihad Stadium and is listed for 14 December — although it will move to Sunday, 15 December once United’s Europa League fixtures are confirmed. City are due to head to Old Trafford on 5 April.

Arsenal face an early fixture crunch. The Gunners will be away to rivals Tottenham on 14 September, immediately after the first international break, and a week later Mikel Arteta’s men will head north to face City.

Those fixtures come either side of the first round of Champions League group-stage games.

The second north London derby at the Emirates Stadium is scheduled for 14 January, while Arsenal are due to host City on 1 February.

The last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park before Everton’s move to their new home at Bramley Moore Dock is on 7 December with the reverse fixture at Anfield a midweek match on 2 April.

Villa are set to host local rivals Wolves on 21 September, the weekend after their opening Champions League fixture.

Tottenham will be in Europa League action on either 25 or 26 September, and then face a trip to Old Trafford to face United that weekend.