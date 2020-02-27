This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who should be the first inductee in the new Premier League Hall of Fame?

The League are announcing the first two inductees next month.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,230 Views 23 Comments
https://the42.ie/5024939
Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, and Roy Keane in a Premiership game against Wimbledon in 1998.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, and Roy Keane in a Premiership game against Wimbledon in 1998.
Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, and Roy Keane in a Premiership game against Wimbledon in 1998.
Image: EMPICS Sport

THE PREMIER LEAGUE, long wrestling with those who decry its relative lack of tradition by saying that “Sky Sports didn’t invent football in 1992″, evidently feel they have now accumulated enough of its own history to start studying it. 

Hence the league has caught up with many other major sports leagues and is introducing its own Hall of Fame, with the first two players to be inducted on 19 March (don’t bother keeping your phone on, Massimo Taibi.) 

The league will then release a shortlist of nominees, with fans invited to vote for other players to be inducted.To be eligible, players must be retired, and only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy.

So in the spirit of democracy, who do you reckon should be the very first player to have their name engraved on the list? 

Pick from the selection below, or suggest an alternative in the comment section. 


Poll Results:

Roy Keane (601)
Alan Shearer (322)
Eric Cantona (223)
Thierry Henry (98)
Steven Gerrard (86)
Other (Specify in comments) (65)
John Terry (11)







