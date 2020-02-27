Poll: Who should be the first inductee in the new Premier League Hall of Fame?

THE PREMIER LEAGUE, long wrestling with those who decry its relative lack of tradition by saying that “Sky Sports didn’t invent football in 1992″, evidently feel they have now accumulated enough of its own history to start studying it.

Hence the league has caught up with many other major sports leagues and is introducing its own Hall of Fame, with the first two players to be inducted on 19 March (don’t bother keeping your phone on, Massimo Taibi.)

The league will then release a shortlist of nominees, with fans invited to vote for other players to be inducted.To be eligible, players must be retired, and only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy.

So in the spirit of democracy, who do you reckon should be the very first player to have their name engraved on the list?

Pick from the selection below, or suggest an alternative in the comment section.

