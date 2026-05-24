Know your Premier League? Take our tough end-of-season quiz

Five goalkeepers have played all 3,300 minutes so far, but which outfield player has also played every minute of his team's games?
Declan Rice
Jarrod Bowen
Morgan Rogers
Virgil van Dijk
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge provided the following damning assessment about the signing of which player this season?
“I can only congratulate those in [blank] for finding - I’ll use quotation marks here - an idiot who paid that much money. Because we certainly wouldn’t have done that in Munich.”
Tijjani Reijnders
Nick Woltemade
Benjamin Sesko
Florian Wirtz
Nottingham Forest had more managers this season than away victories. True or false?
True
False
Who scored more league goals this season?
Casemiro
Bruno Fernandes
Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City after joining ahead of the 2016/17 season. Ten years on, how many managers who took charge of clubs in that campaign also did so this term?
Four
Five
Six
Seven
Name the only team not to get a VAR intervention in their favour this season?
Sunderland
Newcastle United
Chelsea
Everton
Erling Haaland will finish as this season's top scorer, but how many goals have Republic of Ireland players scored so far this season?
Two
Four
Six
Eight
And who scored the most?
Josh Cullen
Matt Doherty
Nathan Collins
Jake O'Brien
Mikel Arteta is the first former Premier League player to win the title as a manager since who?
Kenny Dalglish
Claudio Ranieri
Roberto Mancini
Antonio Conte
Ruben Amorim won eight of 20 league games before leaving Manchester United this season. How many of those victories came at Old Trafford?
Zero
Three
Five
Seven
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, Mikel Arteta will be lighting a fire in your honour.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Know your Premier League? Take our tough end-of-season quiz
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Premier League Quiz Soccer