Know your Premier League? Take our tough end-of-season quiz

Five goalkeepers have played all 3,300 minutes so far, but which outfield player has also played every minute of his team's games? Declan Rice Jarrod Bowen

Morgan Rogers Virgil van Dijk

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge provided the following damning assessment about the signing of which player this season? “I can only congratulate those in [blank] for finding - I’ll use quotation marks here - an idiot who paid that much money. Because we certainly wouldn’t have done that in Munich.” Tijjani Reijnders Nick Woltemade

Benjamin Sesko Florian Wirtz

Nottingham Forest had more managers this season than away victories. True or false? True False

Who scored more league goals this season? Casemiro Bruno Fernandes

Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City after joining ahead of the 2016/17 season. Ten years on, how many managers who took charge of clubs in that campaign also did so this term? Four Five

Six Seven

Name the only team not to get a VAR intervention in their favour this season? Sunderland Newcastle United

Chelsea Everton

Erling Haaland will finish as this season's top scorer, but how many goals have Republic of Ireland players scored so far this season? Two Four

Six Eight

And who scored the most? Josh Cullen Matt Doherty

Nathan Collins Jake O'Brien

Mikel Arteta is the first former Premier League player to win the title as a manager since who? Kenny Dalglish Claudio Ranieri

Roberto Mancini Antonio Conte