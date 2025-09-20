Potter edges closer to West Ham sack while Spurs earn Brighton draw from two down

GRAHAM POTTER’S PROSPECTS of keeping his job as West Ham manager are looking ever more bleak after Crystal Palace won 2-1 at a mutinous London Stadium.

In a match played to a backdrop of thousands of fans protesting against club owner David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady, the Hammers slumped to a third straight home defeat this season, all against derby rivals.

Angry supporters are demanding change off the pitch but everything stays much the same on it, namely West Ham’s susceptibility to corners, their tendency to roll over when the going gets tough at their unpopular stadium and their over-reliance on Jarrod Bowen.

17 - Crystal Palace are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions (W7 D10), their joint-second longest run of games without defeat in their history, and only one behind their record 18-game run that ended in August 1969. Soaring. pic.twitter.com/MA0rQsd8zU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2025

Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead – from a corner – and after Hammers captain Bowen levelled, Tyrick Mitchell was the unlikely match-winner with a sizzling volley.

Potter, who has won only six of his 25 matches in charge, was left cutting a forlorn figure on the touchline as some fans turned their ire towards him, chanting ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ and ‘sacked in the morning’.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison (left) celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke scored a late own goal as Tottenham battled back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Spurs looked destined to suffer a first top-flight away defeat since the summer appointment of Thomas Frank following first-half finishes from Seagulls pair Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari.

But Richarlison’s scrappy goal on the stroke of half-time halved the deficit before Van Hecke diverted the ball past Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen eight minutes from time, after the introduction of Xavi Simons gave the away side greater attacking threat.

A 10th point from five league fixtures under Frank lifts the Europa League holders into second spot – above north London rivals Arsenal, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

At Molineux, Leeds came from behind to beat Wolves 3-1 and extend the hosts’ losing start to the Premier League season to five matches.

Boss Vitor Pereira was backed by the Molineux hierarchy with a new three-year deal during the week but there was nothing for him to celebrate as Leeds picked up their first win since the opening day – and their first on the road.

Wolves are still without a point and defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the table, already four points adrift of safety and seven behind the newly promoted Whites.

Wolves took the lead in a Premier League match for the first time this season through Ladislav Krejci’s first for the club but Daniel Farke’s men ran riot in the last 15 minutes of the half to flip the game on its head.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin started the onslaught with Leeds’ first goal from open play this campaign, Anton Stach fired in a brilliant free-kick, then Noah Okafor’s effort on the stroke of half-time gave Leeds a healthy advantage.

That did the damage for Wolves and fans aimed their chants at the club’s ownership, Fosun Group, and chairman Jeff Shi, singing “you sold the team, now sell the club”.

Leeds United's Noah Okafor (right) scores his side's third goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou secured his first point as Nottingham Forest manager in a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

After defeats by Arsenal last weekend and Swansea in the Carabao Cup, this game offered a chance for a first victory, but Jaidon Anthony cancelled out Neco Williams’ second-minute opener.

Relentless rain made conditions tricky for both teams and Burnley were grateful to goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for a string of fine saves.

Postecoglou gave first Premier League starts to three summer recruits in Douglas Luiz, Dilane Bakwa and Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Burnley’s only change from last weekend’s agonising loss to Liverpool was Benfica loanee Florentino making his full debut in place of the suspended Lesley Ugochukwu.

Luiz made his mark straight away, with his corner causing problems for the Burnley defence and falling for Williams, whose powerful shot from 15 yards took a deflection off Maxime Esteve and flew into the top corner.

Zinchenko then tested Dubravka from range, but the Ukrainian defender was left with head in hands at the other end after he was unable to prevent Anthony equalising in the 20th minute.

Goals do not come any scrappier, with a deep cross from Hartman headed down by Loum Tchaouna and mis-controlled by Lyle Foster into the path of Anthony, whose scuffed shot lacked power, but Zinchenko got his feet in a tangle and could only help the ball into the net.