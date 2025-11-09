Aston Villa earn fourth straight home Premier League win as Brentford and Forest also prevail

Premier League Results

Aston Villa 4-0 Bournemouth

Brentford 3-1 Newcastle Utd

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds

****

ASTON VILLA CRUISED to a fourth straight home Premier League victory brushing Bournemouth aside 4-0 at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side had only scored nine goals in the league coming into the match but put their goalscoring woes to bed to dispatch Andoni Iraola’s below-par Cherries with ease.

Emiliano Buendia’s sublime free-kick put them on track for a fifth win from six before Amadou Onana’s cracker from range doubled their lead.

Villa had to withstand a spell of Bournemouth pressure but Emiliano Martinez produced a string of fine saves to keep their lead intact, including a one-handed stop to deny denied Antoine Semenyo from the penaly spot after Morgan Rogers handled.

Villa then made the match safe as substitutes Ross Barkley and Donyell Malen struck to wrap up victory and deliver a first four-goal haul of the campaign.

Newcastle are still without an away win this season after Brentford won a chaotic and controversial encounter 3-1.

The Magpies, who have not tasted victory on the road since April, took the lead through Harvey Barnes.

But they quickly found themselves caught up in a maelstrom of long throws, VAR controversies and a red card – all in a day’s work for the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

After Kevin Schade equalised referee Stuart Attwell and VAR Paul Tierney took centre-stage, the former denying Brentford what looked a clear penalty for a foul by Dan Burn – instead booking Dango Ouattara for a dive – and the latter surprisingly agreeing.

But, lo and behold, a few minutes later when Ouattara went down again under Burn’s challenge, Attwell this time pointed to the spot and showed the hapless Burn a second yellow card.

Igor Thiago rolled in the penalty and added a third in stoppage time to condemn Newcastle to more misery on their travels on the fourth anniversary of Eddie Howe’s appointment as manager.

Morgan Gibbs-White produced the perfect response to his England omission by helping Nottingham Forest to their first Premier League win since the opening day of the season.

Gibbs-White was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers, but reminded the German of his talent with a decisive goal in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Leeds.

The midfielder’s second-half header helped end Forest’s nine-game winless streak in the league as they secured three points for the first time under head coach Sean Dyche.

It was far from pretty as they had to come from behind, Ibrahim Sangare cancelling out Lukas Nmecha’s opener for Leeds.

Elliot Anderson’s late penalty sealed a vital triumph for Forest, who have now taken four points from their last two games and look to be heading in the right direction.

They are just two points behind Leeds, who have lost four out of their last five matches.

Crystal Palace and Brighton played out a forgettable 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park to remain a point apart in mid-table in the Premier League.

There was little to separate the teams in terms of performance, with the visitors shading the possession statistics while Palace had more shots but fewer on target.

This was, in truth, the extent of the difference between them, with neither side deserving more than what they left with.

Home fans drew enormous glee from a yellow card shown to Brighton’s Georginio Rutter for diving inside the box in the second half after VAR overturned an initial penalty decision. Rutter was deemed to have deliberately initiated the contact with Jaydee Canvot and was booked for simulation.