Late Hernandez double dents Huddersfield's survival hopes

JAVEIER HERNANDEZ SCORED twice in the final six minutes of today’s Premier League clash at home to Huddersfield to earn West Ham a dramatic 4-3 win.

The visitors had the chance to lift themselves off the bottom of the table and looked on course to do just that with 15 minutes to go when they led Manuel Pellgrini’s side 3-1.

Mark Noble gave the hosts the lead on 15 minutes from the spot after Manuel Lanzini was fouled in the box by Premier League debutant, Aaron Rowe.

Juninho Bacuna and Karlan Ahearne-Grant gave the Jan Siewert’s side a 2-1 half-time lead.

And it looked for all the world that they would hang on for the three points when Ahearne-Grant got his second of the afternoon.

Angelo Ogbonna headed into the corner to hand the the Hammers a lifeline with 14 minutes left on the clock.

Samir Nasri collected Aaron Cresswell’s overhit corner and swung it back in for Hernandez to tap in at the back post. The Mexican scored again with a header from Felipe Anderson’s cross to snatch an unlikely win for the home side.

Huddersfield slipped further into relegation mire at West Ham today. Source: John Walton

At Turf Moor, Burnley’s survival bid was dented as they were rocked by Leicester.

Leicester defender Harry Maguire was sent off in the fourth minute for a trip on Johann Berg Gudmundsson as the Burnley midfielder ran clear on goal.

It was the fastest Premier League red card in four years, but Leicester weren’t fazed as James Maddison opened the scoring with a superb 33rd-minute free-kick.

Burnley’s teenage forward Dwight McNeil equalised with a fine finish in the 38th minute.

But Leicester snatched the points in the 90th minute when defender Wes Morgan struck after Youri Tielemans’ cross deflected into his path to secure a 2-1 win.

Burnley are one place and two points above the relegation zone, with third-bottom Cardiff holding a game in hand.

Leicester City's James Maddison scores his side's first goal of the game. Source: Martin Rickett

In the day’s other game, Matt Ritchie’s last-gasp equaliser rescued Newcastle in their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

Salomon Rondon blasted Newcastle into the lead with his 10th goal of the season, this one a powerful free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

However, Josh King equalised with 48th-minute penalty awarded for Federico Fernandez’s foul on Nathan Ake.

King’s second goal arrived in the 81st minute after good work from Dominic Solanke, but Ritchie had the last word with a fierce half-volley.

On Sunday, Liverpool can replace Manchester City on top of the table if they win at Fulham, while Chelsea look to improve their top four prospects at Everton.

