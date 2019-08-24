Haller the match-winner as West Ham deepen Watford's woes

Watford 1-3 West Ham United

SEBASTIEN HALLER SCORED his first Premier League goals as he scored twice in West Ham’s 3-1 win at Watford, with Javi Gracia’s side bottom of the table following a third straight defeat.

Southampton were also without a point after two matches but Moussa Djenepo inspired them to a 2-0 victory at Brighton, scoring within two minutes of his arrival as a second-half substitute. Nathan Redmond wrapped up the result in added time.

Harvey Barnes’ stunning strike earned Leicester their first Premier League win of the season, firing home a first-time thunderbolt after Oliver McBurnie’s header cancelled out Jamie Vardy’s opener at Bramall Lane.

Brighton 0-2 Southampton

Moussa Djenepo scored his first goal of the season to help Southampton claim a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who teamed up with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men in the summer from Belgian First Division club Standard Liege, made his second appearance for the Saints and impressed.

30 minutes into the encounter, Brighton were reduced to 10-men after Florin Andone received a red card for serious foul play.

Redmond was on the mark for the Saints. Source: Steven Paston

Southampton then capitalised on their numerical advantage with Djenepo opening the scoring one minute after replacing Yann Valery in the 54th minute.

Morocco international Sofiane Boufal then set up Nathan Redmond to seal the victory for the St Mary’s Stadium outfit.

The win propelled the Saints off the bottom-three to 17th spot on the table with three points from three games.

The Mali international will hope to make his first start for Southampton when they square off with Fulham in Tuesday’s League Cup tie.

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City

Finally, Leicester City secured a 2-1 win away to Sheffield United, who featured four Irish starters with Callum Robinson, John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick all named in the Irons’ line-up.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring seven minutes before the break, before Oliver McBurnie equalised. Harvey Barnes snatched all three points on the road, notching the winner 20 minutes from time thanks to a Çağlar Soyuncu knock-down.

