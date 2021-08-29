Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 29 August 2021
Advertisement

Wolves sign Korean attacker Hwang from RB Leipzig, Burnley land Cornet from Lyon

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars said Hwang is a player Wolves have watched ‘for years.’

By Press Association Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 5:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,133 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5534998
Hee-chan Hwang unveiled at Mollineux before Wolves' game against Man United.
Image: PA
Hee-chan Hwang unveiled at Mollineux before Wolves' game against Man United.
Hee-chan Hwang unveiled at Mollineux before Wolves' game against Man United.
Image: PA

WOLVES HAVE COMPLETED the signing of striker Hee Chan Hwang from RB Leipzig.

The South Korea international moves to Molineux initially on loan with an option to buy.

He only spent a season with Leipzig after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and scored three goals in 27 appearances for the German club.

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars said: “Hwang’s a player we’ve watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg. He’s got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide.

“He had a fantastic goal scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.

“He’s got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup.

“He’s got a lot of pace, power and strength – he’s probably a little bit different to what we’ve got and we think he’s a strong acquisition for the squad.”

Meanwhile, Burnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.

Cornet joins from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal and the Clarets have described the move as “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history”.

“I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world,” Cornet said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute.”

Cornet spent seven years at Lyon, where he scored 51 goals, and can operate on either flank.

He helped Lyon reach the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, scoring against Manchester City in a 3-1 quarter-final victory.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie