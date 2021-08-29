Wolves sign Korean attacker Hwang from RB Leipzig, Burnley land Cornet from Lyon

Hee-chan Hwang unveiled at Mollineux before Wolves' game against Man United.

WOLVES HAVE COMPLETED the signing of striker Hee Chan Hwang from RB Leipzig.

The South Korea international moves to Molineux initially on loan with an option to buy.

He only spent a season with Leipzig after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and scored three goals in 27 appearances for the German club.

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars said: “Hwang’s a player we’ve watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg. He’s got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide.

“He had a fantastic goal scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.

“He’s got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup.

“He’s got a lot of pace, power and strength – he’s probably a little bit different to what we’ve got and we think he’s a strong acquisition for the squad.”

Meanwhile, Burnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.

Cornet joins from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal and the Clarets have described the move as “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history”.

“I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world,” Cornet said.

“I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute.”

Cornet spent seven years at Lyon, where he scored 51 goals, and can operate on either flank.

He helped Lyon reach the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, scoring against Manchester City in a 3-1 quarter-final victory.