Wolves remain without a win as Brentford strike early again through Nathan Collins

Premier League Results

Brentford 5-3 Wolves

West Ham 4-1 Ipswich Town

Leicester City 1-0 Bournemouth

***

WOLVES’ WAIT FOR a Premier League win this season went on as they slumped to a 5-3 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Stadium to stay rooted to the foot of the table.

A thrilling first half in west London saw six goals scored before the break with Brentford falling agonisingly short in their bid for the unprecedented feat of notching in the first minute of four consecutive league matches.

There was one minute and 15 seconds on the clock when Nathan Collins headed Thomas Frank’s team in front, but Brentford had dropped 38 points from winning positions since the start of last season and twice Wolves pegged them back, first when Matheus Cunha blasted past Mark Flekken in the fourth minute.

Nathan Collins’s goal after a minute that gave Brentford the lead!👊🏼🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/xZh0rRyTgN — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) October 5, 2024

A Bryan Mbeumo penalty made it 2-1, moving him behind only Erling Haaland in the league’s scoring charts, before Jorgen Strand Larsen poked home a Wolves equaliser.

Advertisement

Thereafter Brentford took a firmer grip. Christian Norgaard finished off an excellent passing move to make it 3-2, then on the stroke of half-time atrocious marking from Gary O’Neil’s side allowed Ethan Pinnock to head in from a corner.

Fabio Carvalho and Rayan Ait-Nouri scored for either side in stoppage time at the end of the game to lend the final score a blockbuster feel.

Matt Doherty, who was dropped from the Ireland squad this week, was an unused substitute for Wolves.

Elsewhere, Jarrod Bowen bounced back from his England disappointment by scoring one goal and making two more as West Ham thumped Ipswich 4-1.

The Hammers captain was left out of Lee Carsley’s latest Nations League squad this week, but he responded with a sizzling display as his side ended their barren home run in style.

Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta were also on target as Julen Lopetegui finally celebrated a Premier League win at the London Stadium after defeats in his first three matches in charge.

The scoreline was probably harsh on Ipswich, but they remain winless on their return to the top flight despite briefly equalising through Liam Delap’s fourth goal of the season.

Liam Delap celebrates scoring with Kalvin Phillips. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Taylor all came off the bench for the Tractor Boys in the second half.

And Facundo Buonanotte’s first-half strike fired Leicester to their first win of the campaign – a 1-0 victory at home to Bournemouth.

The Cherries were slick, stylish and clinical in Monday’s win against Southampton but their first-half showing against the lowly Foxes was quite the opposite.

Boss Steve Cooper pleaded for “support and energy” in his programme notes and the fans responded as Bournemouth piled the pressure on in the second half.

Evanilson headed home what he thought was his second goal in as many games but the offside flag kept Leicester in front and they held on.

Mark Travers was on the Bournemouth bench.