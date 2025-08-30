Bournemouth bring Tottenham back down to earth, late disappointment for Andrews' Brentford

EVANILSON’S FIFTH-MINUTE GOAL earned Bournemouth a deserved 1-0 victory at Tottenham and brought Thomas Frank back down to earth.
Frank had enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Spurs hotseat and followed up last Saturday’s excellent win at Manchester City with the purchase of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig on Friday.
The Danish coach had won seven of his previous 10 meetings with Bournemouth, including two last season, but watched Tottenham produce a tepid display in his fourth match in charge.
Andoni Iraola’s side should have won by a greater margin, with David Brooks a constant threat and unfortunate not to score as the Cherries made a mockery of a difficult summer of outgoings with an impressive three points in London.
For Spurs, it shows Frank’s squad still needs reinforcements with days of the transfer window left open.
Wolves 2-3 Everton
Jack Grealish continued his excellent start to life at Everton with two more assists in a 3-2 win over troubled Wolves.
The on-loan Manchester City winger created goals for Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and was also involved in Iliman Ndiaye’s strike as David Moyes’ side earned the three points at Molineux.
Grealish, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad on Friday, has already made four goals for his new club after registering just two Premier League assists in two miserable campaigns at City.
And he looks like giving Everton the X-factor which will keep them away from trouble this season.
Wolves, in contrast, look set for a difficult campaign as they slipped to a third straight defeat, with Hee-Chan Hwang making it 1-1 and Rodrigo Gomes setting up a grandstand finish.
Jake O’Brien played the full game for the Toffees, while Seamus Coleman made his first Premier League appearance of his 17th consecutive season late on. Mark Travers and Matt Doherty were unused substitutes on either side.
Sunderland 2-1 Brentford
Wilson Isidor scored a last-gasp header as Sunderland came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.
Dango Ouattara had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half and the visitors’ frustrations continued when Kevin Schade’s penalty was comfortably saved by Robin Roefs after the break.
A game of few clear-cut chances took a dramatic twist in the final 15 minutes as Igor Thiago’s header broke the deadlock, but Enzo Le Fee levelled from the penalty spot five minutes later.
Sunderland continued to push and substitute Isidor nodded home in stoppage-time to snatch three points.
It meant late disappointment for Brentford’s Irish boss, Keith Andrews, who had overseen back to back wins in all competitions after a difficult Premier League opener.
Caoimhin Kelleher and Nathan Collins both played the full game for the Bees.
Leeds 0-0 Newcastle
Leeds and Newcastle shared the points in a Premier League stalemate at Elland Road that failed to catch fire.
Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy went closest to breaking the deadlock with a thumping second-half effort that was well saved by Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri.
But Leeds were worthy of a fourth point from their first three league matches and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have snatched it for the home side when denied by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope in the closing stages.
It was a positive response from Daniel Farke’s side following last Sunday’s 5-0 defeat at Arsenal and their disappointing midweek Carabao Cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday.
Newcastle, who also drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on the opening day, are left waiting for their first win of the season after Monday’s 3-2 home defeat to Liverpool.
