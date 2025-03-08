Late drama as Brighton finally beat Fulham and Palace deny Ipswich vital point

Brighton 2-1 Fulham

JOAO PEDRO SCORED a stoppage-time penalty as Brighton finally beat Fulham in the Premier League at the 10th attempt, securing a 2-1 win.

Albion looked set to be frustrated by the Cottagers once again, having never beaten them in nine previous attempts.

But Pedro’s spot-kick at the death settled the battle of the European hopefuls in Brighton’s favour and moved them up to sixth, just a point behind Manchester City in fourth.

Advertisement

Raul Jimenez’s opener for Fulham had earlier been cancelled out by Jan Paul van Hecke’s towering header in the first half.

Former Ireland U21 captain Eiran Cashin was an unused substitute for the Seagulls.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Ipswich Town

Ismaila Sarr scored a late winner in Palace’s 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park to deny relegation-battling Ipswich a much-needed point.

England boss Thomas Tuchel paid another visit to the Eagles’ south London home, but it was a far less entertaining encounter than their 4-1 victory over Aston Villa on his last trip.

The contest picked up in the second half, though neither side was able to make the most of their chances.

Just as it looked like the visitors might be able to cling on and share the spoils, Sarr secured all three points for Palace eight minutes from time.

Dara O’Shea played the full game for the Tractor Boys, with Jack Taylor featuring as a late substitute.