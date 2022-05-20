Membership : Access or Sign Up
Premier Sports to broadcast Ireland's Nations League and European Qualifier games

The Ireland games will be broadcast on a non-exclusive basis in the Republic of Ireland and exclusively in the UK.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 20 May 2022, 12:53 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PREMIER SPORTS HAVE announced they will broadcast the Republic of Ireland’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Uefa Nations League and the European Qualifiers. 

It has been confirmed they will show over 400 games live with Ireland games to be broadcast on a non-exclusive basis in the Republic of Ireland and exclusively in the UK. 

It’s understood that there will also be free-to-air coverage in Ireland with details due to be announced in the near future.

Stephen Kenny’s outfit kick off their Uefa Nations League 2022 campaign against Armenia on 4 June. Ukraine and Scotland are also in the group.

Premier Sports will also show Scotland’s fixtures starting with Armenia on 8 June and all of Northern Ireland’s matches.  

The deal kicks off with the Finalissima between Copa America holders Argentina and Uefa EURO 2020 winners Italy, in a sold-out Wembley on 1 June. 

“We are thrilled to be awarded this fantastic package of Uefa National Team matches,” said CEO of Premier Sports Richard Sweeney. 

“This summer when the domestic season ends, our subscribers will enjoy a feast of international football with live coverage of the Uefa Nations League where every game matters as it provides a potential route to qualification for Uefa EURO 2024. From 2023 we will bring fans every game of their team’s vital qualification process towards EURO 2024.”

