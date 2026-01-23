'The people of the West of Ireland are incredibly defiant'

ON A HISTORIC day in Galway tomorrow, Connacht’s players want to show their supporters exactly what it means to them to wear the province’s jersey.

The completed Clan Stand at the Dexcom Stadium will be officially opened for the eagerly anticipated URC clash with Leinster, bringing the total capacity up to 12,500.

The new facilities, including a top-class high performance centre that opened last year, are all the more impressive when you consider where Connacht have come from. It’s not that long ago that they were fighting for their existence.

Connacht, their fans, and the people of the West of Ireland marched on Lansdowne Road in 2003 to save the professional rugby club, and that’s the kind of spirit the current team are keen to embody.

Cian Prendergast, a native of Kildare, is the current Connacht captain. Still only 25, he said it has taken a while from first joining the province in 202o to understand what makes the place tick.

Now, as he gets set to lead his team out for this proud occasion against Leinster, he wants the Connacht players to tap into their DNA.

“To be honest, with Connacht and the Sportsground, it’s something that I never fully understood when I joined,” said Prendergast.

“I thought I understood, but I’m still figuring out how amazing this place is and how special the people are because, to be honest, the west of Ireland is different.

“It’s something that I’ll never take for granted. And it’s something that I’ll constantly be figuring out and trying to live up to because the people deserve a Connacht team that embodies the history of the West of Ireland, but also that they can truly see themselves in and I think for us that’s what we’re looking to deliver on Saturday.

“We’re going to give it everything that we can to deliver that.”

Prendergast took over as captain last season. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

So what are the traits of the people of the West of Ireland that this Connacht team want to embody?

“Ultimately, the people of the West of Ireland are incredibly defiant,” said Pendergast.

“It’s a funny thing with the Clan Stand – there’s always a massive roar when tries go in, but nothing sets the crowd alight like when our defence has a big goal-line stand, or a chase back on a linebreak, or a chase on a kick to block the kick down.

“That’s when you really feel what the crowd wants and what the people love to see.

“So in a small way that’s how I would sum it up, but there’s way more things you could use to describe it.”

Now in his second season as Connacht captain, Prendergast is obviously growing more confident and comfortable in his leadership role.

He has always led by example with his work-rate and physical impact on games, while new Connacht boss Stuart Lancaster has helped to guide his ongoing growth as skipper.

Despite Connacht’s results being far from what they want so far this season, Prendergast also appreciates the expectations Lancaster has set within the squad.

“With Stu, I suppose it’s the standards that are expected every day of a high-performing team,” said Prendergast.

“I’ve gotten that when I was in Irish camp before, but it’s just an appreciation for someone that’s been there and done it. And just constantly getting to be pushed in the right direction, being held accountable and things like that.”

The Prendergast brothers. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Speaking earlier this week, Prendergast said he didn’t have a clue whether his younger brother, Sam, would be playing for Leinster tomorrow.

The Connacht back row said it’s an “incredible privilege” to have played against Sam, as well as with him for Ireland, something they will never take for granted.

Their parents, Ciara and Mark, are coming to Galway for tomorrow’s game, and Cian joked that he “can’t confirm or deny” that they’ll be staying with him.

He also said that picking a side isn’t too hard for them.

“They’re Connacht fans, so it’s not that difficult!”