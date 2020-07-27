This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Presenting Percy switched to Gordon Elliott’s team

Dual Festival winner moves from the care of Pat Kelly.

By Press Association Monday 27 Jul 2020, 5:16 PM
37 minutes ago 664 Views 3 Comments
Davy Russell on board Presenting Percy celebrates victory at Cheltenham.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Davy Russell on board Presenting Percy celebrates victory at Cheltenham.
Davy Russell on board Presenting Percy celebrates victory at Cheltenham.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

OWNER PHILIP REYNOLDS has confirmed his star chaser Presenting Percy will be trained by Gordon Elliott this season, after being moved from Pat Kelly’s yard.

The nine-year-old is a dual Cheltenham Festival winner, having supplemented his victory in the 2017 Pertemps Final with a brilliant display in the 2018 RSA Chase that saw him move to the head of ante-post lists for the following year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, Presenting Percy raced just once prior to his bid for Gold Cup glory – winning the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park – and finished a disappointing eighth in the blue riband, after which he was diagnosed with a back problem.

The son of Sir Percy ran four times without winning last term – most recently falling two fences from home in the Gold Cup – and Reynolds feels the time has come to move Presenting Percy and the other seven horses he had in training with Kelly to other yards.

“It has been a very difficult decision, but now is the right time for a change,” said Reynolds.

davy-russell-celebrates-winning-with-presenting-percy-phillip-reynolds-and-wife-anne Davy Russell celebrates Presenting Percy's victory at Cheltenham with owner Phillip Reynolds and his wife Anne in 2017. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Pat and I remain friends and I will be forever grateful to him.

“The horses will go to a few guys who already train for me, with Presenting Percy joining Gordon.”

