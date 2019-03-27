Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season

THE INJURY PRESENTING Percy sustained while disappointing in the Gold Cup is not as bad as first feared, but will be enough to rule him out until next season.

Presenting Percy made a winning start to the year at Gowran Park in January. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Expectations were high at Cheltenham despite his unusual preparation. The eight-year-old went off 100-30 favourite on his first start over fences since his impressive victory in the 2018 RSA, but was beaten 33 lengths back in eighth and found to be lame by vets.

Philip Reynolds, Presenting Percy’s owner, said: “He was lame as a duck after Cheltenham.

“He’s back at Pat’s, after spending time with Gerry Kelly [vet], and the prognosis is better than first feared.

He has something called sclerosis on his near hind, which in layman’s terms means he’s got a bad bone bruise. I know Gerry was fearful he’d suffered a fracture so thank God it’s not that serious but it’s still going to take him plenty of time to recover.

“He’ll need plenty of box rest before he does some time on the walker and then comes back to the farm here for the summer.”

Al Boum Photo emerged victorious in this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, landing a maiden success for Willie Mullins in this year’s showpiece race.

- Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: