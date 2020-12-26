Irish international Alan Browne strikes late to end Rooney's unbeaten start with Derby

DERBY’S UNBEATEN RUN under interim manager Wayne Rooney was ended when Preston scored deep in stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 victory at Pride Park.

Irish international Alan Browne curled in a superb finish to shatter Derby, who had played for 70 minutes with 10 men after striker Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red for a dangerous tackle on the Preston skipper.

Waghorn went in over the top on Browne and was shown a red card by referee Darren Bond.

He could have no complaints after launching such a wild challenge which could have seriously injured the Preston captain, who was able to continue after lengthy treatment.

Preston made the extra man count with a good period of pressure, forcing David Marshall to claw away a low cross, although the half ended with neither goalkeeper called on to make a serious save.

That changed six minutes into the second half when Sinclair surged forward up the left before switching to Maguire who played in Tom Barkhuizen, and his low drive was parried at his near post by Marshall.

Another good move up the Derby right ended with Maguire having a shot deflected into the side netting, but the home side broke dangerously through Byrne, only for Irish international Jason Knight to plant his cross into the arms of Declan Rudd.

Derby had defended well but they forced a corner which Matt Clarke headed at Rudd, who then had to come out quickly to deny Kamil Jozwiak.

Despite being a man down, Derby were looking increasingly dangerous and Colin Kazim-Richards almost had a chance at the near post when Knight whipped in a cross.

Preston had struggled to create openings but in the 96th minute Daniel Johnson set up Browne, who sent a shot beyond Marshall and inside the far post.

Republic of Ireland U18 international Louie Watson was included on the bench for Derby, though didn’t play in the game.

Elsewhere, Swansea City went second with a 2-0 win away to QPR, with Ryan Manning and Conor Masterson unused substitutes for their respective sides.

James Collins lead the line but failed to score for Luton in their 2-1 loss away to Reading, who are now up to fifth, two points and a place behind Brentford who had a Sergi Canos hat-trick to thanks for a 3-2 win at Cardiff.

A goalless draw with Coventry has Stoke seventh and on the fringes of the play-off places, a game in which James McClean and Irish U21 international Nathan Collins played all 90 minutes.

Barnsley were 2-1 winners against Huddersfield – for whom new signing Danny Grant won’t be involved until January – as Darragh Lenihan played all 90 minutes in Blackburn’s 1-1 draw with Kieren Westwood’s Sheffield Wednesday.

Callum O’Dowda assisted Bristol City’s opening goal in their 2-1 win against Wycombe, for whom Daryl Horgan played all 90 minutes.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest crept two points clear of the drop with a 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham City. Cyrus Christie played the full game for Forest with Harry Arter an unused sub.

Scott Hogan started for Birmingham but couldn’t force a breakthrough.

Championship results

Barnsley 2-1 Huddersfield

Blackburn 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City 2-1 Wycombe

Cardiff 2-3 Brentford

Coventry 0-0 Stoke

Derby 0-1 Preston

Middlesbrough P-P Rotherham

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Birmingham City

QPR 0-2 Swansea

Reading 2-1 Luton

With reporting by PA