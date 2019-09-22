This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Preston boss labels Maguire 'a special player' as their promising start continues

Alex Neil’s side are in third place in the Championship following Maguire’s winner at Birmingham City.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 5:47 PM
Preston North End striker Sean Maguire.
Image: Dave Thompson
Preston North End striker Sean Maguire.
Preston North End striker Sean Maguire.
Image: Dave Thompson

SEAN MAGUIRE EARNED lofty praise from his manager after scoring the goal that moved Preston North End up to third place in the Championship table.

Maguire netted in the 23rd minute of yesterday’s game at Birmingham City to earn a 1-0 win for his side, who now trail pace-setters Leeds United and Swansea City by just a point.

The Republic of Ireland striker has scored three times in his six Championship outings this season, as Preston look to end a 59-year absence from the top tier of English football.

Maguire, whose progress has often been hindered by injuries, joined the Lancashire outfit in August 2017 after his goals laid the foundation for Cork City to win the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

“I’ve always thought Sean [Maguire] is a double-figures striker at this level,” Preston boss Alex Neil said, as quoted by the BBC. “He’s not a wide player, he’s more of an inside forward who plays in between the lines and does it really well.

“He’s a special player at this level. It’s always nice when you’ve got someone in your team who can produce something from nothing. It’s such an ace to have up your sleeve.”

Maguire, who has won six senior caps for Ireland, was unavailable for the recent games against Switzerland and Bulgaria after sustaining a freak eye injury.

The 25-year-old will hope to come back into contention for next month’s crucial double-header of Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia (12 October) and the Swiss (15 October). 

“Sean scored again as well which is great news,” Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said of the Kilkenny native today. “He was very unlucky with the injury that kept him out of the Swiss and Bulgaria games so it’s good to see him back and in the goals again.”

Preston’s next assignment is a Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday night. 

